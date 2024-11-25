Amazon India will reportedly launch its quick commerce, tentatively named Tez, by December 2024 or early next year.

According to a report by The Economic Times, the platform is gearing up to launch the offering in India sooner than the end of the first quarter. It will mostly offer groceries and daily essentials.

Amazon is also setting up dark stores and finalising the SKUs and logistics for the operation. It has also engaged other logistic players to provide quick delivery service, the report noted.

The ecommerce firm is also looking to hire for the project, according to a job opening post made by the company. "We are working on a grounds up initiative for an upcoming and fast growing e-commerce space in India," stated the job description.

Amazon India declined to comment on queries sent by YourStory.

Tez, which is currently only a working title for the project, would be the ecommerce giant's first foray into quick commerce operation globally.

Amazon is the only large ecommerce firm without a presence in the quick commerce sector. Its peer Flipkart launched 'Flipkart Minutes' earlier in the year.

Tata Digital, which operates the Tata conglomerate's ecommerce super app Neu, has also rolled out the quick commerce service Neu Flash across select pincodes and cities.

Last week, quick commerce major Zepto raised $350 million from Motilal Oswal's Private Wealth division and Indian family offices.