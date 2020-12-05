Gone are the days of renting DVDs or downloading individual movies off the internet. OTT (Over The Top) service platforms have changed the way the world consumes content — one subscription gives you access to a vast range of films, documentaries, specials, and series.





Users are now consuming content anywhere they want — on television, PC, laptops, and even in their smartphones. This, along with the favorable tailwinds brought in by the COVID-19 pandemic, has resulted in OTT being the fastest-growing segment of India's media and entertainment sector.





An important player driving India's OTT trend is Netflix. The American OTT platform launched in India more than four years ago and 'chilling' has never been the same. Netflix, which is now present in over 190 countries, announced earlier last year that India is Netflix's second-largest market outside US.

Earlier this year, Netflix also launched its user interface in Hindi, enabling members who prefer the language to access their choice of films and series.

Netflix has a big dream for the Indian audience and if you want to ride the growth of this leading OTT platform, check out these job openings at Netflix, curated by YourStory :

Design Lead

Experience required: 7+ years

As a Design Lead, the candidate will be partnering with creative producers, external agencies, freelancers, and other internal designers to create visually appealing and effective artwork for titles within the Netflix member experience. The candidate will have to build strong relationships with cross-functional partners and develop systems to create high-quality work that requires short timelines.





The ideal candidate should have seven years of experience of working within a digital, creative environment for a tech/entertainment/consumer brand. They should have strong communication and collaboration skills.





For more information, click here.

Manager, Production Security

Experience required: 10 years

As a Manager, Production Security, the candidate will be responsible for evaluating production plans, scripts, and pitches for security concerns and coordinate local support. They will be needed to integrate existing intelligence effort to generate location risk assessments to assess security, medical, and travel concerns.





The ideal candidate should have 10 years of relevant experience, which can include security, intelligence, military, journalism, or NGO; with a focus on regional security issues. They should be able to interpret regional security signals, assess and lean into risk, and communicate relevant analysis and forecasting to key stakeholders.





For more information, click here.

Senior Studio Solutions Engineer

Experience required: 8+ years

The Senior Studio Solutions Engineer will be required to combine their knowledge of studio production, and hands-on experience, with their empathy for Netflix's customers to identify new areas of technical opportunity. They will also need to work with Animation and VFX teams to support their productions and identify inefficiencies and improvements, as well as unblock immediate issues affecting the studio.





The ideal candidate should have more than eight years of technical experience, including time working in a post-production environment. They should have working knowledge of VFX or Animation pipelines, systems, and tools, such as Shotgun, Foundry Nuke, RV, Autodesk Maya are highly preferred.





For more information, click here.

Analyst - Business and Legal Affairs

Experience required: 3 years

The Analyst should have effective understanding of legal documents to source, update and manage internal trackers and databases. They will be responsible for management and administration of contracts throughout their lifecycle — from template to execution. Additionally, the candidate will be responsible for tracking and managing business and legal affairs throughout production lifecycle, and keeping business and legal affairs execs and stakeholders apprised of project status.





The ideal candidate should be tech-savvy and quick to adapt to new or changing systems, and have three years of work experience in a fast-paced, dynamic industry.





For more information, click here.

Tax Compliance Analyst

Experience required: 4 - 5 years

As a Tax Compliance Analyst, the candidate should have a strong tax compliance background and report to India Tax Compliance Manager. The candidate will be working closely with internal stakeholders as well as external tax service providers to evaluate and implement tax compliance requirements and impact on business operations.





The ideal candidate should be a Chartered Accountant with four to five years of direct and indirect tax compliance experience in a Big Four and/or a corporate environment, preferably at a tech or entertainment company. Advanced knowledge of MS Office and Google Workspace experience with the ability to navigate large data sets is necessary.





For more information, click here.