LEAD School acquires AI-powered gamified student assessment startup QuizNext

Edtech startup LEAD School has announced the acquisition of QuizNext, an AI-powered gamified student assessment and practice platform.





This acquisition is aimed at further enhancing LEAD School's overall product offerings and to help the schools to deliver a complete schooling experience.

"Integration of QuizNext will bring new features for schools to serve their assessment needs while building practice habit in students through gamified elements and personalised recommendations," a statement from the company said.

Commenting on the announcement, Guruprasad Holla, Co-founder and CEO of QuizNext said, “We look forward to joining hands with LEAD School and fulfilling our vision of making learning engaging and effective. With an integrated system like LEAD, Quiznext can become more effective in serving students’ practice needs.”

Based in Mumbai, LEAD School is aimed at improving student learning and teacher performance in schools across the country by providing a combined solution of technology, curriculum and pedagogy into an integrated system (IS) of teaching and learning .





The startup claims to have partnered with over 1,000 schools with an estimated four lakh students in more than 400 cities (including Tier II, III, and IV cities) across 20 states.





Smita Deorah, Co-founder and COO of LEAD School, said,

“COVID-19 has brought in a seismic shift in school education. Beyond online classes, students need a lot of support in a remote learning environment for a full schooling impact. LEAD School is committed to providing complete, seamless schooling irrespective of whether schools are physically open or shut. Integration of QuizNext into our platform is another step in this direction. I am delighted to welcome the QuizNext team to LEAD School and look forward to working closely with them in offering excellent learning to every student.”

Earlier in August this year, LEAD School had raised $28 million in a Series C funding round led by Westbridge Capital along with existing investor Elevar Equity.