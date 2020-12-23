Maharashtra govt to provide financial aid to startups

By Press Trust of India|23rd Dec 2020
Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, the Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Minister said in the first phase of the scheme, 125 to 150 startups will be supported with financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Maharashtra government has decided to provide financial assistance to innovative startups which wish to file for patents, state minister Nawab Malik said on Tuesday.


Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, the Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Minister said in the first phase of the scheme, 125 to 150 startups will be supported with financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

"In order to survive in a competitive world, it is important for startups and early-stage entrepreneurs to protect their Intellectual Property Rights (IPR)," an official statement said.

With the objective of spreading awareness and providing assistance for filing IPR application, this scheme aims to offer financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh for a domestic patent application.


"And up to Rs 10 lakh for an international patent application, subject to maximum 80 percent contribution by Maharashtra State Innovation Society set up by the department of skill development, employment and entrepreneurship, on a reimbursement basis, the statement said.


The scheme will cater across utility patents, industry design patents, copyrights (limited to computer code), and trademark applications, the statement said.


To be eligible for aid, the applicant should be a startup recognised by the Department of Industry and Internal Trade, Government of India, and incorporated in Maharashtra, it said.


For domestic patent applications, since incorporation, the startup should have a revenue of less than Rs 1 crore.

"For international patent applications, since incorporation, the startup should have a revenue of less than Rs 5 crore, the statement said.
startup

Image Source: Shutterstock

ALSO READ

PhonePe introduces vernacular voice notifications on business app

Malik also said the Maharashtra government has decided to support startups with expenses incurred for quality testing and certification.


He contended that quality testing and certification is an important expense for early-stage startups and often, they find it difficult to bear the cost.


As per this scheme, startups will be supported up to Rs 2 lakh, subject to 80 percent of the total cost incurred for quality testing and certification, on a reimbursement basis, the minister said.


To be eligible under this scheme, it is mandatory to undertake these tests at a NABL/BIS recognised lab Malik said, and added that the state government aims to support approximately 250 startups under the initiative.


Also, the startup's annual revenue should not have crossed Rs 1 crore in any financial year and it should not have raised funds exceeding Rs 3 crore.


Malik said these schemes will be launched very soon by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and financial assistance shall be provided for patent filing and quality testing and certification.


Post their launch, applications for financial aid will be accepted on www.msins.in, the statement added.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Glance becomes India's newest unicorn; raises $145M from Google and Mithril Capital

Vishal Krishna

How this Doctor-turned-entrepreneur is empowering women to be financially independent with GlowRoad

Apoorva Puranik

7 best practices while setting business goals for employees

Shankar Krishnamoorthy

DigiBoxx becomes the first indigenous tech startup to enter the Digital Asset Management business

Team YS
Daily Capsule
What to expect from the IPO landscape in 2021; 10 techies who are transforming our lives
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Bengaluru startup ReadyAssist extends its vehicle repair and service network to more Indian states

Thimmaya Poojary

DLAI issues guidelines to safeguard against shady digital lending apps while RBI cautions public

Thimmaya Poojary

MoHFW and MeitY launch CoWIN grand challenge to strengthen coronavirus vaccine intelligence network

Shreya Ganguly

Samsung's free OTT service TV Plus to launch in India in 2021

Sohini Mitter

Tech startup Digiboxx plans to hire 5,000 engineers in three years

Press Trust of India

C-CAMP announces 14 innovators as winners of its National Bio Entrepreneurship Competition 2020

Shreya Ganguly