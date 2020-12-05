[Matrix Moments] What is the difference between a founder and a CEO?

By Salonie Ganju|5th Dec 2020
In this week’s Matrix Moments, Avnish Bajaj, Founder and Managing Partner, Matrix Partners India, talks about the differences between a founder and a CEO.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The technical difference between a founder and a CEO is quite simple — a founder is someone who starts or launches a business, and a CEO is someone who takes the company to scale. The CEO role is the highest-ranking executive roles in any organisation. Simply put, founders hustle and set up their company, while CEOs work on day-to-day nitty-gritties and take it to the next level. 


And it becomes important to bring in that distinction as companies scale. Many founders are either able to make that transition into a CEO, or not, depending on how they have evolved and skilled themselves along with the company. 

There have been several instances historically where professional CEOs have replaced founders — Uber, Flipkart, and many others. This however does not mean that founders cannot be CEOs. 

Explaining the difference, Avnish Bajaj, Founder and Managing Partner, Matrix Partners India, recently said during the Matrix Moments podcast, 


“There is a big difference between the two. From personal experience, after Baazee, I started thinking about it and I remember reading somewhere that that there are three levels — Manager, CEO, and an Entrepreneur. It said - a good Manager is given a set of goals and a set of resources and is able to harness those resources towards those goals.”

Avnish Bajaj

Avnish Bajaj, Co-Founder, Managing Director and Managing Partner at Matrix Partners India

ALSO READ

[Matrix Moments] From passion to profession: how Harsh Jain realised Dream11

Whereas, he further explained, a CEO is brought into an organisation, is given the resources and top-down targets, and he then generates the goals and sets out to achieve them. 

“Entrepreneurs - they start with a goal and then generate the resources. We talk about hustle, at Matrix we define hustle as hard work and resourcefulness. I think one of the biggest differences between a CEO, entrepreneur or manager is in their thinking,” says Avnish. 

He further says that the thinking of an entrepreneur or a founder is not limited by resources. They generate the resources for their goals, so resourcefulness is that one quality that entrepreneurs are infinitely better at than the rest,” said Avnish. 


Entrepreneurship is about vision, and also about launching, designing and managing the initial hustle. Taking the next tangible step from zero to stage one is the job of the CEO. 


Listen to the podcast here

Edited by Anju Narayanan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

An autoimmune disorder made this founder launch a gut microbiome startup

Sindhu Kashyaap

[The Turning Point] Entrepreneur Vikash Jaiswal's love for online games since childhood led him to start mobile gaming startup, Ludo King

Rashi Varshney

[Startup Bharat] How these entrepreneurs left their cushiony lives in the US to craft a successful Indian beer brand

Debolina Biswas

Paytm's milestones in 2020; An app for blue-collar jobs; The startup solving last-mile hassles with EVs

Team YS
Daily Capsule
Paytm's milestones in 2020; An app for blue-collar jobs; The startup solving last-mile hassles with EVs
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

How entrepreneurship can be taught to school students – 12 tips from entrepreneur-author Vrunda Bansode

Madanmohan Rao

[Jobs Roundup] Join the OTT trend with these openings at Netflix India

Debolina Biswas

Paytm's milestones in 2020; An app for blue-collar jobs; The startup solving last-mile hassles with EVs

Team YS

[The Turning Point] Entrepreneur Vikash Jaiswal's love for online games since childhood led him to start mobile gaming startup, Ludo King

Rashi Varshney

[Weekly funding roundup] Venture investments touch $118M in the first week of December

Thimmaya Poojary

COVID-19: Zydus Cadila gets DGCI nod for Phase III clinical trials with biological therapy

Press Trust of India