Drive into the New Year with Nithin Kamath; Bertelsmann India Investments' outlook for 2021

By Team YS|17th Dec 2020
Drive into the New Year with Nithin Kamath; Bertelsmann India Investments' outlook for 2021.
Drive into the New Year with Nithin Kamath

nithin kamath

Drive into the New Year is a YourStory series featuring leaders as they rev into 2021. Today, we have Nithin Kamath in the driver's seat.


Bertelsmann India Investments' outlook for 2021

Pankaj Makkar

Pankaj Makkar, MD, BII

Bertelsmann India Investments' Pankaj Makkar says India will see 2-2.5X more unicorns, more exits, and an increase in consolidations.


Five stocks that saw stellar debuts in 2020

SEBI, NSE, BSE, startups listing IPOs

Image: YourStory

2020 has been a mixed bag for capital markets. With money starting to flow back into the markets, the IPO market is picking up steadily.


Sustaining Indian SMEs amidst COVID-19

Archana Vohra

Archana Vohra, Director - Small and Medium Business, Facebook India

Facebook India's Archana Vohra spoke to entrepreneurs who used Facebook and its hosts of apps to thrive their business during COVID-19.


WhatsApp empowering women entrepreneurs

Facebook

Mann Deshi Bank and Foundation's Chetna Sinha shed light on how women in rural India conducted business using WhatsApp during COVID-19.


Croatian startup Infobip serving WhatsApp

Product Roadmap - Infobip

Harsha Solanki

This week's product roadmap features Infobip, a global cloud communications platform, which started its origins in a small town in Croatia.


Meesho’s Vidit Aatrey on reducing commission

women entrepreneurs

David Fischer, Chief Revenue Officer of Facebook in conversation with Vidit Aatrey, co-founder of Meesho

Meesho's Vidit Aatrey said the team is proud for being able to make an impact on women and mothers seeking professional identity.


Making transition to clean energy easy

safearth

Ranchi-based clean energy startup SafEarth has facilitated a net investment of over Rs 100 crore into renewable energy projects in India. 


