Drive into the New Year with Nithin Kamath; Bertelsmann India Investments' outlook for 2021.

Drive into the New Year is a YourStory series featuring leaders as they rev into 2021. Today, we have Nithin Kamath in the driver's seat.





Pankaj Makkar, MD, BII

Bertelsmann India Investments' Pankaj Makkar says India will see 2-2.5X more unicorns, more exits, and an increase in consolidations.





Image: YourStory

2020 has been a mixed bag for capital markets. With money starting to flow back into the markets, the IPO market is picking up steadily.





Archana Vohra, Director - Small and Medium Business, Facebook India

Facebook India's Archana Vohra spoke to entrepreneurs who used Facebook and its hosts of apps to thrive their business during COVID-19.





Mann Deshi Bank and Foundation's Chetna Sinha shed light on how women in rural India conducted business using WhatsApp during COVID-19.





Harsha Solanki

This week's product roadmap features Infobip, a global cloud communications platform, which started its origins in a small town in Croatia.





David Fischer, Chief Revenue Officer of Facebook in conversation with Vidit Aatrey, co-founder of Meesho

Meesho's Vidit Aatrey said the team is proud for being able to make an impact on women and mothers seeking professional identity.





Ranchi-based clean energy startup SafEarth has facilitated a net investment of over Rs 100 crore into renewable energy projects in India.





