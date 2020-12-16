WhatsApp is the leveller that empowers women entrepreneurs: Chetna Sinha

By Tenzin Norzom|16th Dec 2020
Chetna Sinha, Founder of Mann Deshi Bank and Foundation, threw light on how women in rural India conducted business using WhatsApp during the pandemic.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Social activist Chetna Sinha on Wednesday said that the simplicity and ease of using WhatsApp is helping women entrepreneurs run and pivot their businesses during the pandemic.

“WhatsApp has been the leveller for providing equal opportunity to all and empowering women entrepreneurs and their families,” she said, speaking at the Fuel for India virtual event.

Chetna added that the increased use of WhatsApp by entrepreneurs in rural India is a story of Bharat remodelling India through the app.


She said it has also enabled para vets to develop a virtual market for goat rearers and practice telemedicine.


A staunch promoter of women entrepreneur, especially in rural India, Chetna is the founder of Mann Deshi Bank and Mann Deshi Foundation. Women entrepreneurs who benefit from various initiatives of Mann Deshi have learnt ways to use WhatsApp to drive their business.


“As I make bags and train others, my business has seen great response and grown a lot on the app. I started by learning how to upload status, share information and keep customers in the loop,” Vidya Kirve, a microentrepreneur from Bhuinj village in Maharashtra.

ALSO READ

WhatsApp calls UPI a 'revolutionary platform' from India that will set a global template
Savita is another entrepreneur who pivoted her business from stitching uniforms for school children to selling masks due to COVID-19.

The entrepreneur receives thousands of orders per day and started a virtual training course on mask making for other women as well. This has developed into a network of 15 master trainers and over 25 women who work on making masks to produce over 5,000 masks daily.


Last week, the Facebook-owned company had announced a new feature of adding ‘carts’ to make business transactions easier.


"WhatsApp is fast becoming a store counter to discuss products and coordinate sales. Catalogues have allowed people to quickly see what's available and helped businesses organise their chats around particular items. With more and more shopping happening through chats, we want to make buying and selling even easier," the company earlier said in a blog post.

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Fired from her corporate job after maternity break, this woman entrepreneur started a sustainable lifestyle brand

Rekha Balakrishnan

This woman entrepreneur quit PwC to start a storytelling platform for the mobile-first generation

Rekha Balakrishnan

Meet the 5 Youtubers who entertained us through the pandemic

Tenzin Norzom

This woman entrepreneur is bridging the gap between formal education and industry needs

Tenzin Norzom
Daily Capsule
Department of Posts' new offering - DakPay; Meet the techie who built Dozee
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Meesho massively reduced commission during the pandemic, says Co-founder Vidit Aatrey

Tenzin Norzom

Daughters being brutally assaulted every day, fight not over yet: Nirbhaya's father

Press Trust of India

From being passionate about the environment to starting a successful organic brand: a homemaker’s journey

Rekha Balakrishnan

Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation launches India’s first corporate hospital-based technology business incubator

Tenzin Norzom

Making Facebook culturally relevant to India is critical: Fidji Simo, Head of Facebook App

Tenzin Norzom

Share your selfies, tension free, says Roxna Irani of Facebook as she emphasises on safety features of platform

Rekha Balakrishnan

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter