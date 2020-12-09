[Funding alert] OnePlus Co-founder Carl Pei raises $7M for new venture

By Press Trust of India|9th Dec 2020
Carl Pei had co-founded OnePlus, which now ranks among premium smartphone companies, in 2013. He quit OnePlus in October this year.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

OnePlus Co-founder Carl Pei has raised $7 million (about Rs 51.4 crore) in seed financing to start a new venture that will be unveiled early next year.

Pei had co-founded OnePlus, which now ranks among premium smartphone companies, in 2013. He quit OnePlus in October this year.

The Swedish tech entrepreneur has raised the $7 million seed financing from "friends and private investors" including Tony Fadell (Principal at Future Shape and inventor of the iPod), Casey Neistat (YouTuber), Kevin Lin (Co-founder of Twitch), Steve Huffman (CEO of Reddit), Liam Casey (Founder and CEO, PCH), Paddy Cosgrave (Founder of Web Summit), and Josh Buckley (CEO of Product Hunt), a statement said.


However, details of the new venture were not disclosed.

"I am deeply grateful and tremendously excited to have friends of this calibre supporting us in building what's next. We plan on moving aggressively against our vision, and can't wait to see how the market will react," Pei said.

The seed investment will support the creation of a head office in London, hiring of the team, and finance ongoing product research and development efforts, the statement said.

One Plus Experience

ALSO READ

[Funding alert] Customer service platform Richpanel raises investment from Sequoia’s Surge

"Carl spent the last decade making products that millions of people love. He deeply understands what consumers want, and I can't wait for the world to see what he has in store next," Josh Buckley, CEO of Product Hunt, said.


Earlier this year, OnePlus launched a range of affordable smart televisions and the company claims that this would cater to the under — Rs 20,000 price segment. The TVs aims to offer clean and refined design, stellar sound quality, high picture quality, and a powerful OS even at this price range.


The Chinese smartphone manufacturer had forayed into the TV segment in India last year with a premium range. The price of OnePlus TV Q1 and the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro started at Rs 69,900. The new range of OnePlus TVs will have 32-inch and 43-inch variants, starting from or even below Rs 20,000, which is almost one-third of the cost of the OnePlus TV Q1. 


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Burger King India IPO shares allotment today

Thimmaya Poojary

Logistics startup Shadowfax rolls out $5M ESOP buyback plan, appoints new co-founders

Debolina Biswas

[Product Roadmap] Started with 100 loans a month, how StashFin grew to process 150 loans an hour

Sindhu Kashyaap

Akshay Kumar, Rana Daggubati team up to launch online influencer led marketplace Socialswag

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Indian ecommerce's triumph over COVID-19; Top fintech apps of 2020
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Govt announces major schemes: PM-WANI, data centres, Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana, data connectivity

Rashi Varshney

India drops to 9th spot in global spam call tally, Gujarat gets max calls: Truecaller

Press Trust of India

Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: FinMin

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Customer service platform Richpanel raises investment from Sequoia’s Surge

Sujata Sangwan

PIL in HC for regulating operations of techfin firms like Facebook, Google, Amazon

Press Trust of India

Burger King India IPO shares allotment today

Thimmaya Poojary

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter