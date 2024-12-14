Meet some of the top changemakers transforming India's business landscape

In today’s rapidly evolving business world, a new generation of changemakers is redefining industries and inspiring transformative shifts. These leaders are not just excelling in their respective fields, but are also shaping the future with innovation, mentorship, and visionary leadership. These change-makers are not just transforming industries but also reshaping the future, creating innovative solutions, and fostering growth and sustainability across business landscapes. Their contributions are inspiring the next generation of leaders to embrace change and drive impactful transformation.

Ankur Srivastava, Founder, QI Media Network

Ankur Srivastava, a seasoned internet entrepreneur and founder of Qi Media Network (QIMN), is transforming the business landscape with his focus on digital storytelling. As a mentor, he empowers aspiring entrepreneurs with personalised guidance, fostering a community of innovators.

Through his ventures, including QiTech and DigiPlus Academy, he has played a pivotal role in revolutionising digital marketing, media, and tech solutions. His leadership and expertise are driving impactful societal change, inspiring startups to thrive in today’s dynamic digital world.

Saurabh Kaushik, Business coach

Saurabh Kaushik is among the world’s top business coaches, known for his elite private and bespoke coaching. His advisory services cater to billionaires, legacy family-owned business houses, and iconic celebrities.

Known for delivering transformative results, his approach combines unparalleled insights with a personalised touch, making him a trusted confidant for the world's most influential individuals.

Aarti Notiyal, Director - Marketing, Bubble Communication

Aarti Notiyal, Director - Marketing of Bubble Communication, has worked in communication and media strategy for over 24 years. Under her leadership, Bubble Communication, which has completed 14 years, has been awarded and recognised on numerous platforms like Economic Times, Navabharat Influencer Awards, Times Good Homes, CNBC Storyboard, and Forbes, among others.

Bubble’s mission to craft memorable and meaningful brand narratives has been instrumental in having brand associations like Aditya Birla, Mahindra Lifespaces, Godrej Properties, Kalpataru, Icici Prudential Life, Fiona Solitaires, Qutone Tiles, and Bombay Times Fashion Week, among others. Known for her innovative approach and client-centric focus, Notiyal ensures every project reflects creativity and precision. Under her guidance, Bubble Communication has strengthened its reputation as a trusted agency delivering impactful results across diverse industries.

Amit Vasistha, Founder, GALF

Amit Vasistha, Founder of GALF (MyGALF.com), is revolutionising the active lifestyle for corporates with a transformative approach under the ethos “Why wait for tomorrow?” Unlike traditional corporate initiatives, GALF delivers AI and ML enabled gamification, rewards and engagement, fostering an active lifestyle.

As CII Co-Convenor for Startups in Maharashtra, Amit is also a strong voice for startups. He has advised over 22 organisations, and frequents platforms like Birla Institute of Technology Sciences, CII, Startup Mixer by KPMG, and CRO Forum RMNxt, inspiring innovation across industries.

Davinder Bhasin, Founder, One Health Assist

Davinder Bhasin, Founder of One Health Assist, is revolutionising healthcare with an integrated platform offering services like a health repository, medical consultations, wellness guidance, lab tests, medical subscriptions, and health ecommerce. This one-stop solution empowers users to manage and enhance their well-being effortlessly.

With over 34 years of leadership experience across Telecom, FMCG, fintech, and real estate, Bhasin blends his cross-industry expertise with strategic insights from IIM-B’s Emerging Leaders programme. His visionary approach drives innovation, making healthcare more accessible and enabling individuals to achieve better health outcomes.

Mohammed Fayaaz, Founder, Intellixaa

Mohammed Fayaaz is a visionary entrepreneur revolutionising the talent and skilling ecosystem. He has built multi-million-dollar ventures, including Intellixaa, a global talent solutions firm serving Fortune 500 companies across six countries, ToT Awards, a reward and recognition platform, Growise Academy, which empowers thousands with industry-relevant skills, and MatchBoxe and EmployeeFirst, a platform transforming recruitment and workforce management through AI and blockchain. Fayaaz’s mission is to drive meaningful impact by unleashing the potential of technology and talent.

Prabhat Krishna, Founder, Prishu Horeca Solutions and Athosc Cafe

Prabhat Krishna, an IHM Lucknow alumnus, is a trailblazer in India's coffee and hospitality industry. As the driving force behind Prishu Horeca Solutions and Athosc Cafe—The House of Specialty Coffee, he brings unparalleled expertise in café design and F&B consulting, spanning front-of-house and back-of-house operations. With a legacy of shaping over 100 hotels and cafés, Krishna is redefining India’s speciality coffee culture. His innovative approach and dedication to knowledge-building are setting global benchmarks, positioning him as a true pioneer in elevating Indian cafés to world-class standards.

Ratnesh Dwivedi, Founder, Dazzel Digital

Ratnesh Dwivedi blends visionary leadership and dynamic innovation, driving transformative impact across industries. As the founder of Dazzel Digital, he empowers SMEs, edtech startups, coaches, and consultants to scale their digital presence, establishing himself as one of India’s leading high-growth strategists.

At Soil University, he uplifts underprivileged communities by providing access to higher education. As a PR specialist with SpaceAura, he supports cutting-edge advancements in space tech, while at Jomolab, he pioneers revolutionary AI and VR products.

Nida Fatima, Founder, Nida Cosmetics

Nida Fatima, Founder of Nida Cosmetics, is a dynamic entrepreneur committed to revolutionising beauty with handmade, chemical-free products. Her brand emphasises natural ingredients and sustainable practices, offering innovative lip care and skin care solutions that cater to modern needs.

With a focus on quality and individuality, Fatima combines creativity and expertise to promote self-care and confidence. Her dedication to empowering individuals through accessible and eco-conscious beauty has positioned Nida Cosmetics as a trusted and emerging name in the industry.

Siddharth Agarwal, Founder and CEO, Mobicule Technologies Pvt Ltd

Siddharth Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Mobicule Technologies Pvt. Ltd., is a visionary leader with over two decades of experience in technology and business. After working with Zycus and Mindcraft, he founded Mobicule in 2008, which pioneers in mobile-based sales force automation, e-KYC, and field collection. Under his leadership, Mobicule is powering financial institutions to rejuvenate the debt collection journey to a superior, transparent and compliant process.

Known for his entrepreneurial spirit and passion for innovation, Agarwal has successfully steered Mobicule to industry leadership and disrupting the debt collection landscape with their innovations. Beyond work, he enjoys cricket, ancient history, and yoga.

Nikhil Jathar, Co-founder, AvanSaber Technologies

Nikhil Jathar is a visionary entrepreneur and the co-founder of AvanSaber Technologies, a company delivering innovative solutions like InventoryPath.com and EntAgent.com. With a global team spanning North America and India, it leverages AI and emerging technologies like XR to tackle challenges in inventory, supply chain, and ERP.

Jathar’s leadership combines technical expertise with strategic vision, creating intuitive, impactful software that transforms business processes. Beyond building transformative SaaS platforms, he actively mentors aspiring entrepreneurs, supports innovation platforms, and fosters a culture of continuous growth. His mission is to empower businesses through digital transformation, operational efficiency, and sustainable innovation

Mahesh Ravaria,Co-founder and CEO, Beauty Garage Professional

Mahesh Ravaria, Co-founder and CEO of Beauty Garage Professional, has revolutionised the hair care industry with his innovative vision and entrepreneurial spirit. Combining his expertise in commerce and event management, Ravaria founded Beauty Garage to create high-quality, problem-solving hair care products tailored for salons.

His customer-first approach, advanced hair treatments like Botoliss and innovative product launches such as ScalpSense, along with a commitment to sustainability, have propelled Beauty Garage Professional as a leader in the hair care industry. With a focus on collaboration, ethical practices, and global expansion, Ravaria aims to position Beauty Garage as a trusted partner for salons worldwide, setting new standards for excellence and innovation. A true Made-in-India brand, Beauty Garage Professional is propelling the India growth story on the global platform.