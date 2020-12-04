A deep-dive into how OTTs ruled the entertainment sector in India; Check out this year's list of India's wealthiest women
- +0
- +0
How 2020 became the year of OTT
OTT had been the fastest-growing segment of India’s media and entertainment sector. But 2020 brought about its demonetisation moment.
The entrepreneurial journey of Beerud Sheth
Beerud Sheth, Co-founder of Upwork and Gupshup, sheds light on his journey from Wall Street to building a smart messaging startup.
Bringing ecommerce to Rajasthan's artisans
Deepak Jha started ecommerce platform Deeps Shop in August this year to promote local artisans and make India self-reliant.
A startup that helps couples become parents
Biotech startup Seragen is developing therapies to holistically treat infertility and claims to deliver safer and better results.
Here are India's wealthiest women in 2020
The Kotak Wealth Hurun Leading Wealthy Women 2020 report listed 100 richest women in India, including Falguni Nayar and Renu Munjal.
Making the world accessible for the disabled
Here is a look at innovation in product and services by women entrepreneurs who are creating a more accessible world.
The story of a visually-impaired Judo champion
Sarita Chauray trains as a judoka with the help of Sightsavers India, and has won national and international medals.
An Indian company catering to the world
Founded in 1987, KSP Inc exports to several countries, including the likes of Australia, France, Denmark, among others.
Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!
- +0
- +0