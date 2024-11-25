Tata Digital rolls out quick commerce offering Neu Flash

Tata Digital, which operates the Tata conglomerate's ecommerce super app Neu, has rolled out quick commerce services under Neu Flash in select pin codes and cities.

While Tata's BB Now already offers groceries and daily essentials in the quick commerce format, Neu Flash features more categories, including apparel, electronics, beauty and personal care, along with groceries.

According to a media report, the service is being powered by the company's existing hyperlocal operations of BigBasket.

Tata Digital did not immediately respond to queries sent by Yourstory.

This comes just days after fashion ecommerce platform Myntra initiated pilots for its quick delivery initiative under M-Now, which delivers products from under 30 minutes to 2 hours. The selection currently features brands such as Mochi, Wrangler, Metro, Being Human, and Lavie.

With consumers looking at quick commerce for categories beyond groceries, and even for higher ticket purchases, ecommerce platforms are launching their own quick commerce initiatives.

According to a report by The Economic Times, Amazon India is keen to accelerate the launch of its quick commerce arm, under the name Tez. The ecommerce giant has already started hiring for this initiative.

Last week, quick commerce unicorn Zepto raised additional funding of $350 million in a round led by Motilal Oswal’s Private Wealth division, along with investment from Indian HNIs and family offices. The round came three months after Zepto closed its extended capital infusion of $340 million at a valuation of $5 billion. This is the company's third round in the last six months, taking its total fundraise this year to $1.35 billion.

