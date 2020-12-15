[Funding alert] PhonePe receives Rs 150 Cr capital infusion from parent company

By Press Trust of India|15th Dec 2020
PhonePe Pvt Ltd, Singapore (formerly Flipkart Payments Pvt Ltd) was allotted 198,755 shares and the total amount paid was Rs 150,00,03,985.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Fintech major PhonePe has received about Rs 150 crore from PhonePe Pvt Ltd, Singapore in funding, as per regulatory filings.


PhonePe Pvt Ltd, Singapore (formerly Flipkart Payments Pvt Ltd) was allotted 198,755 shares and the total amount paid was Rs 150,00,03,985, according to documents sourced by business intelligence platform Tofler, showed.


The resolution was passed on December 2, it added. PhonePe declined to comment on the fund infusion.


On December 3, Flipkart had announced a "partial spin-off" of PhonePe. The ecommerce major had said PhonePe is raising $700 million (about Rs 5,172 crore) in primary capital at a post-money valuation of USD 5.5 billion from existing Flipkart investors, led by Walmart.


Flipkart will own 87 percent majority share in the hived-off entity with US-retail giant Walmart owning 10 percent and existing investors, including Tiger Global Management, holding the remaining 3 percent stake.

Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal will join PhonePe's board of directors along with the fintech company's co-founders Sameer Nigam and Rahul Chari, it had said.
Binny Bansal

Binny Bansal 

ALSO READ

Flipkart's Binny Bansal to join PhonePe's board following spin-off

PhonePe — which competes with players like Paytm, Google Pay, Amazon Pay and others — was founded by former Flipkart executives Nigam, Chari and Burzin Engineer, and was acquired by Flipkart in 2016. In 2018, Flipkart was acquired by Walmart, and PhonePe was also part of the transaction.

PhonePe has crossed the 250-million registered users milestone, with over 100 million monthly active users (MAU) generating nearly 1 billion digital payment transactions in October 2020.

During the earnings call last month, Walmart President, CEO and Director C Douglas McMillon had noted the strong performance of its India units.


"In India, Flipkart and PhonePe had strong results for the quarter. The number of monthly active customers for these platforms is at an all-time high," he had said.


In February, PhonePe had filed documents with the Corporate Affairs Ministry related to raising about Rs 427.25 crore, while in December last year, it received Rs 585.66 crore from PhonePe Pvt Ltd, Singapore (formerly Flipkart Payments Pvt Ltd).

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Start small to go big: here are 35 profitable businesses you can start in India within Rs 10,000

Sanjana Ray

Mukesh Ambani thanks Facebook for starting "FDI avalanche" in India with Reliance Jio investment

Sohini Mitter

A 24-year-old Hiren Lathiya believed the future was e-commerce. Six years later, on Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale 2020, his brand earned Rs 1 cr in just 7 days

Team YS

[Funding alert] Chennai-based merchandise startup Cover it Up raises Rs 3.5 Cr from angel investors

Palak Agarwal
Daily Capsule
What the future looks like for digital payments; Charting the journey of Edelweiss Group Chairman Rashesh Shah
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Chennai-based merchandise startup Cover it Up raises Rs 3.5 Cr from angel investors

Palak Agarwal

[Funding alert] Global developer blogging community Hashnode raises $2.1M led by Sequoia Capital India’s Surge

Palak Agarwal

Global accelerator Upekkha launches $2.5M annual fund for SaaS startups

Team YS

AI will do the ‘dirty, dull, difficult and dangerous’ work, and give us more time to be human – AI expert Toby Walsh

Madanmohan Rao

12K clients, 76M bookings, 50 countries: This SaaS unicorn is redefining the beauty industry with technology

Sujata Sangwan

Women with ambition have the ability to change the world: Sheryl Sandberg of Facebook

Diya Koshy George