State of startup funding in 2020; The startup upskilling engineers for new-age jobs

As compared to 2019, the funding raised in 2020 till Nov 15 saw a 30 percent decline. The investor sentiment remained positive.





Fintech platform StashFin says its stack enabled it to scale from processing 100 loans per month to 150 loans per hour.





Edtech startup NinthSem enables engineers to learn the latest industry-specific skills to become suitable for new-age jobs.





Core team at CrewScale

California-based platform CrewScale enables Ola, Uber, Vedanty, Fintso, BYJU’s, Pharmeasy, etc to hire remote tech talent.





Seattle-based cloud governance and compliance SaaS startup CoreStack has raised $4 million from the growth VC fund - Iron Pillar.





Antara Patel and Prisha Patel

Antara Patel and Prisha Patel designed a sustainable solution to cool down the heat emitted by large AC units' condensers.





Women at the flagship programme of Udayan Care’s Shalini Fellowship.

Udayan Care helps children and women participate in the workforce through its educational and livelihood training programmes.









Here are five, homegrown businesses tackling air, water, and land pollution through their products and services.





