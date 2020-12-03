State of startup funding in 2020; The startup upskilling engineers for new-age jobs
The state of Indian startup funding in 2020
As compared to 2019, the funding raised in 2020 till Nov 15 saw a 30 percent decline. The investor sentiment remained positive.
How StashFin's stack helped it to grow 800 pc
Fintech platform StashFin says its stack enabled it to scale from processing 100 loans per month to 150 loans per hour.
Upskilling engineers ready for new-age jobs
Edtech startup NinthSem enables engineers to learn the latest industry-specific skills to become suitable for new-age jobs.
Solving job search with remote hiring
California-based platform CrewScale enables Ola, Uber, Vedanty, Fintso, BYJU’s, Pharmeasy, etc to hire remote tech talent.
SaaS startup CoreStack raises $4M
Seattle-based cloud governance and compliance SaaS startup CoreStack has raised $4 million from the growth VC fund - Iron Pillar.
Sustainable cooling solution for climate change
Antara Patel and Prisha Patel designed a sustainable solution to cool down the heat emitted by large AC units' condensers.
Empowering vulnerable women and children
Udayan Care helps children and women participate in the workforce through its educational and livelihood training programmes.
5 Indian companies that are fighting pollution
Here are five, homegrown businesses tackling air, water, and land pollution through their products and services.
