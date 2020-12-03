State of startup funding in 2020; The startup upskilling engineers for new-age jobs

By Team YS|3rd Dec 2020
As compared to 2019, the funding raised in 2020 till Nov 15 saw a 30 percent decline. The investor sentiment remained positive.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The state of Indian startup funding in 2020

Startup funding

As compared to 2019, the funding raised in 2020 till Nov 15 saw a 30 percent decline. The investor sentiment remained positive.


How StashFin's stack helped it to grow 800 pc

StashFin

Fintech platform StashFin says its stack enabled it to scale from processing 100 loans per month to 150 loans per hour.


Upskilling engineers ready for new-age jobs

Ninthsem founders

Edtech startup NinthSem enables engineers to learn the latest industry-specific skills to become suitable for new-age jobs.


Solving job search with remote hiring

CrewScale

Core team at CrewScale

California-based platform CrewScale enables Ola, Uber, Vedanty, Fintso, BYJU’s, Pharmeasy, etc to hire remote tech talent.


SaaS startup CoreStack raises $4M

Alibaba

Seattle-based cloud governance and compliance SaaS startup CoreStack has raised $4 million from the growth VC fund - Iron Pillar.


Sustainable cooling solution for climate change

Teen innovator

Antara Patel and Prisha Patel

Antara Patel and Prisha Patel designed a sustainable solution to cool down the heat emitted by large AC units' condensers.


Empowering vulnerable women and children

udayan care shalini

Women at the flagship programme of Udayan Care’s Shalini Fellowship.

Udayan Care helps children and women participate in the workforce through its educational and livelihood training programmes.


5 Indian companies that are fighting pollution

national pollution control day


Here are five, homegrown businesses tackling air, water, and land pollution through their products and services.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Startup Bharat] How these entrepreneurs left their cushiony lives in the US to craft a successful Indian beer brand

Debolina Biswas

MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati passes away

Press Trust of India

[Startup Bharat] 1, 10, or 1,000? This Madurai-based customised T-shirt startup will fulfil your order

Apurva P

[Funding alert] Wealthtech startup Fisdom raises $7M led by PayU

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
State of startup funding in 2020; The startup upskilling engineers for new-age jobs
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Pune-based Loop Health raises $2.3M from Sierra Ventures, Y-Combinator, and others

Shreya Ganguly

Amazon.in announces challenge on designing unique toy technologies

Press Trust of India

Co-working startup BHIVE launches fintech entity; raises $1M investment

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Funding alert] Infinite Uptime raises $5.15M from VenturEast, others

Press Trust of India

Meet the winners of The Chiratae Ventures Patrick J. McGovern Lifetime Achievement Award 2020

Team YS

Indian economy witnessing V-shaped recovery: FinMin report

Press Trust of India