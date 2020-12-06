Why Vikash Jaiswal decided to develop Ludo King — India's top gaming app

By Team YS|6th Dec 2020
Vikash Jaiswal, Founder and CEO of Gametion Technologies, the parent company of Ludo King talks about building the viral game.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The story behind Ludo King

ludo king

Vikash Jaiswal, Founder and CEO of Gametion Technologies, the parent company of Ludo King talks about building the viral game.


Difference between a founder and a CEO

Matrix Moments

Avnish Bajaj, Founder and Managing Director, Matrix India.

Avnish Bajaj, Founder and Managing Partner, Matrix Partners India explains the difference between a founder and a CEO.


Starting up to address autoimmune pain

Thryve

Thryve Team

California-based Thryve provides gut microbiome testing, personalised nutrition, and customised probiotics designed by experts.


Job openings at Netflix India

NETFLIX

Netflix has a big dream for India and if you want to ride the growth of this leading OTT platform, check out these job openings.


Entering the Indian coffee market with a roastery

Roastery Coffee

Nishant Sinha, Founder of Roastery Coffee

Nishant Sinha’s teacher told him to join the coffee industry because Indians grow a lot of good coffee but don’t consume it as much.


Leading the fight against HIV/AIDS stigma

HIV/AIDS

(From L to R) Pravasini Pradhan, Mona Balani, Jahnabi Goswami, and Jyoti Dhawale

The greater struggle of living with HIV lies is fighting the stigma. These four women are raising awareness about HIV/AIDS.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This startup enables weavers and artisans to directly connect and sell their products to customers

Apurva P

[The Turning Point] Why two friends decided to start a milk revolution in non-metro towns with dairy startup Puresh Daily

Rashi Varshney

[Matrix Moments] What is the difference between a founder and a CEO?

Salonie Ganju

[Startup Bharat] These entrepreneurs from Ranchi started up to digitise non-tech businesses

Apurva P
Daily Capsule
Why Vikash Jaiswal decided to develop Ludo King — India's top gaming app
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Art and resilience: how this Jaipur gallery has leveraged online media to weather the pandemic crisis

Madanmohan Rao

Best of Weekender: From a candid chat with music producer Sez on the Beat to storytelling insights from Jeffrey Archer

Asha Chowdary

[Podcast] What lies ahead for digital health post-pandemic

Anand Daniel

Being first isn’t necessarily the most important attribute of success, says Ashu Garg of Foundation Capital

Anju Ann Mathew

The week that was: from solving unemployability to helping blue-collar workers

Vishal Krishna

Spacetech startup Pixxel partners with NSIL to launch a remote-sensing satellite on ISRO rocket early next year

Palak Agarwal