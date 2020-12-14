Year in review: How was 2020 for edtech, ecommerce, online gaming, and more?

By Team YS|14th Dec 2020
2020 was a surprisingly good year for many sectors, with accelerated digitisation due to COVID-19. Here are the top trends in edtech, ecommerce, and more.
As the coronavirus outbreak shut schools, colleges, and other academic institutions globally, education was faced with its biggest crisis ever — the crisis of continuity. In India, approximately 260 million students, a majority of them in the K-12 segment, were affected by the lockdown.


As a result, migration to online platforms took place at a breakneck speed. Edtech startups also raised record funding in 2020. Here are the top trends that encapsulate edtech’s eventful year

edtech

The Indian ecommerce industry had certain defining moments this year, especially with the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic that literally disrupted its entire operations. The year 2020 saw a lot of tectonic shifts for the industry, which has only enlarged the scope of this sector for 2021.

ecommerce

It’s been a busy year for healthcare, to put it mildly. The COVID-19 pandemic revealed the chinks in the system and accelerated digitisation in the sector, forcing people to shift online almost immediately. This not only pushed the boundaries for improvements in this sector but also gave rise to numerous innovations and changes in the ‘new normal’.

Healthcare

In 2020, India’s online gaming sector gained tremendously from the coronavirus lockdown, and continued to grow throughout the year. Even VCs stepped up investments in a traditionally under-financed sector, and launched gaming-focused funds.

Online gaming

Last but not least, we wanted to help our readers with their gifting dilemmas. Here's a selection of our favourite suggestions that’s not your average glasses and toaster gifts.

Gifting

Tracing FreshToHome's journey to profitability

FreshToHome

Here is how Bengaluru-based FreshToHome became EBITDA profitable in two cities and raised $121 million in Series C funding.


The 75-yr-old legacy of Crompton Greaves

Crompton Greaves

Mathew Job, CEO, CGCEL

Electrical consumer durables brand Crompton Greaves holds a 75-year-legacy. After the demerger, it rakes in Rs 4,520 crore turnover.


Empowering offline retailers with banking solutions

Minkspay

Sanket and Sanmati Shendure, Founders of Minkspay

Presently serviceable in Goa, Maharastra, K'taka, and Bihar, MinksPay enables local retailers to use digital and banking solutions.


An AI-enabled app to keep you safe online

SAFE Me

Launched by Lucideus Technologies, SAFE Me is a cyber-risk quantification app that helps you improve cybersecurity awareness.


Impact of COVID-19 on India's agritech sector

Agritech


Here are the key findings from a joint study on India's post-pandemic agri landscape by Accel Partners and Omnivore.


Bharat's growing love for short-form video content

[Startup Bharat] Short form content

A RedSeer report reveals that short-form is the fastest-growing content in India, with Tier-II cities recording a 25 percent jump.


Quenching Mumbai's thirst amid COVID-19

Ismali group

The team of volunteers

The volunteers from the Ismaili Kurla Jamat Khana have been distributing clean drinking water across Mumbai since the lockdown.


Airbnb hosts all set to welcome the 'new normal’

airbnb

Two women Airbnb superhosts, Annie Jyrwa and Desna, tell us how they are preparing to welcome tourists with new measures in place.


Quote of the day:

“It just isn’t about throwing money at the problem. You need to learn tech, understand the fishermen and poultry farmer base, and building this takes time. Once that is built, you have a unique moat of scalability. And that is where you get the right unit economics.”

— Anand Prasanna, Managing Partner, Iron Pillar

