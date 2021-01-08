8 things you need to know about the Budget 2021 app

India is set to hold its first ever paperless Union Budget on February 1, after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched the Budget mobile app a few days ago.





Users can download the Android and iOS mobile app from the official India Budget website (www.indiabudget.gov.in). The bilingual app with English and Hindi support will make all Budget documents available on it on the day of the Union Budget, for easy access by key stakeholders, members of Parliament, the media, and the public.

“The mobile app facilitates complete access to 14 Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill, etc., as prescribed by the Constitution," said the Finance Ministry.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

What we know about the app

Users need to visit the official India Budget website and click on the download link. They will be automatically redirected to the Android Play Store or Apple Store, from where they can download the app.





1) The app designed by the National Informatics Centre requires no login or registration. It may, however, request access to read, modify or delete a user’s shared storage.





2) In the wake of the pandemic and also to encourage eco-friendly options, the 14 Union Budget documents will be available for download in PDF format.





3) The documents given below will be available post the announcement of the Union Budget:

a) Finance Minister’s Budget Speech

b) Annual Financial Statement (AFS)

c) Demands for Grants (DG)

d) Finance Bill

e) Statements mandated under the FRBM Act - i) Macro-Economic Framework Statement and ii) Medium-term Fiscal Policy cum Fiscal Policy Strategy Statement

f) Expenditure Budget

g) Receipt Budget

h) Expenditure Profile

i) Budget at a Glance

j) Memorandum Explaining the Provisions in the Finance Bill

k) Output Outcome Monitoring Framework

l) Key Features of Budget

m) Key to Budget Documents

n) Implementation of Budget Announcements





4) The documents will be listed on the platform and users can use the search button to get the specific document needed.





5) Documents that may have sub-documents attached can be identified with a right arrow symbol adjacent to the title of the document or sub-documents. One can view and download the files by clicking on the “Complete Document” button.





6) The app has been designed with features including printing, search, zoom in and out, bi-directional scrolling, table of contents, and external links.





7) The lightweight app of 12.73 MB has already been downloaded more than 5,000 times.





8) The app was launched by the Finance Minister at the customary halwa ceremony, which marks the beginning of the "final stage" of the Union Budget. According to the Finance Ministry, this is the "simplest form of digital convenience".

Image Credit: PlayStore

ALSO READ All eyes on FM Nirmala Sitharaman as she presents her third Union Budget

The verdict

The lightweight mobile app is easy to use, with a user-friendly interface that will give access to Budget documents and maintain transparency. If you plan to closely follow the Budget this year and want total clarity on the allocated amounts, this app is surely for you.