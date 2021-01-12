Flipkart selects 8 startups for its first-ever accelerator programme

By Thimmaya Poojary|12th Jan 2021
Flipkart Leap, the startup accelerator programme of the ecommerce major, will provide mentorship and equity-free grant of $25,000 to the selected companies
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Flipkart Leap, the startup accelerator programme of India’s leading ecommerce marketplace Flipkart, has announced its first cohort of eight selected startups.


The eight finalists were selected from 920 applications across five categories and they will undergo a 16-week mentorship programme as well as receive equity-free grant of $25,000.


The selected startups are ANS Commerce, Entropik Tech, Fashinza, Gully Network, Piggy, Tagbox Solutions, Unbox Robotics, and Wolkus Technology (Fasal).

Flipkart

ALSO READ

GSF Accelerator launches academy to help startups scale their business

These startups selected came under the categories of Design & Make for India; Innovations in Digital Commerce; Technologies to Empower Retail; SCM & Logistics; and Enabling Deep Tech Applications.


Flipkart Leap was launched in August 2020 with the aim to help new and upcoming startups grow, scale, navigate challenges, and contribute to India’s growing entrepreneurial ecosystem.


The selected startups will undergo a mentorship programme conducted by a team of Flipkart leaders and various industry experts. According to the company, the mentorship programme has been crafted to provide knowledge of venture development and secure partnerships for the selected startups under two separate tracks.


The first track will include one-on-one business and technical mentorship, masterclasses, and networking sessions focused on venture development, through tools and best practices for building a scalable business in India, the second track will help the startups explore partnership opportunities with relevant business units at Flipkart.

Naren Ravula, VP, Product Strategy and Deployment at Flipkart said, “With Flipkart Leap, we aim to nurture promising startups and help them create compelling solutions for customers and bring value to the industry. The quality of the startups and the number of applications we received have been encouraging. We look forward to working with the eight startups, mentoring them and supporting them through industry exposure and strategic partnerships.”

Flipkart joins the list of other corporates who have been running their accelerator programmes to nurture and help grow startups in the country.


Besides these accelerator programmes, there are other bodies that have incubator initiatives which are almost similar to the birthing of startups.

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How ASUS is the one-stop-shop for Indian businesses' tech needs

Team YS

Inspiring quotes from Jeff Bezos as the Amazon CEO and Founder turns 56

Sampath Putrevu

Evaluating Performance of Modern Business PCs

Chris Hall Director, Software Performance Engineering

Top device considerations for remote workers

Team AMD
Daily Capsule
How does the WhatsApp update affect you?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

“We need to create an ecosystem that allows winning ideas to emerge consistently,” says V. Viswanand on Max Life Innovation Labs 2.0 programme

Team YS

[Funding alert] GRC management platform VComply raises $6M in Series A from Counterpart Ventures, Accel

Sujata Sangwan

upGrad enters Asia-Pacific, appoints ex-Disney chief Zubin Gandevia as CEO

Press Trust of India

Farmer leaders welcome SC verdict staying implementation of three agri laws, but say protest to continue

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Karkhana.io raises $1.5 million in seed round

Thimmaya Poojary

Tata Motors to scale EV platforms; shares jump 9pc in afternoon trade

Vishal Krishna