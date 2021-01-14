Apple launches new projects to challenge systemic racism

By Tenzin Norzom|14th Jan 2021
The suite of initiatives are part of the company’s $100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Apple on Wednesday announced a set of new projects as part of its $100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative (REJI) "to combat injustices faced by communities of colour.”


The initiative was introduced last June as protests against racial inequality erupted around the world after the killings of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and other black people.


Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, expressed the company’s vision to empower communities that have borne the brunt of racism and discrimination for too long. “We are all accountable to the urgent work of building a more just, more equitable world — and these new projects send a clear signal of Apple’s enduring commitment,” he said in a statement.

ALSO READ

CEOs of Apple, Google, and Facebook condemn the US Capitol violence

The latest announcement includes three key developments.


The iPhone-maker said it will contribute $25 million to Propel Centre, an innovation and learning hub for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to support students and faculty members through virtual and physical presence.


Experts from Apple will help develop curricula for courses in AI and machine learning, agricultural technologies, social justice, entertainment arts, app development, augmented reality, design and creative arts, career preparation, and entrepreneurship.


The first-ever Apple Developer Academy will be opened in Downtown Detroit to support coding and tech education to empower its community of Black entrepreneurs and developers. All learners, irrespective of academic background and experience, will gain access to it. This is aimed at equipping them with skills necessary to participate in the iOS app economy.


The company will also invest $10 million with early-stage VC firm Harlem Capital to support investments in 1,000 companies with diverse founders over the next two decades. Additionally, the VC firm will offer guidance and mentorship to students of Apple Developer Academy and its Entrepreneur Camp for Black Founders and Developers.


To support minority-owned small and medium businesses, Apple will invest $25 million in Siebert Williams Shank’s Clear Vision Impact Fund.

Edited by Anju Narayanan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

AMD Ryzen™ PRO Processors ease headaches for IT pros, here’s how

Dan Ivanciw, Sr. Manager, Technology Enablement Group

How ASUS is the one-stop-shop for Indian businesses' tech needs

Team YS

Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy warns entrepreneurs from making these mistakes

Ramarko Sengupta

In 2021, a key focus for brands will be on how they can retain their app users. Here’s how to get started.

Team YS
Daily Capsule
Trendspotting: BYJU’S billion-dollar deal and Zerodha’s climate change focus
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

IdeaForge to supply surveillance drones to Indian Army; bags $20M contract

Thimmaya Poojary

YouTube suspends Trump's channel for at least a week

Press Trust of India

Bengaluru world's fastest growing tech hub, London second: Report

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Social audio startup Bolkar raises undisclosed amount from GSF Investors and Axilor Ventures

Trisha Medhi

Startup Guide Los Angeles: how ‘Silicon Beach’ is a hub of creativity, diversity, and tech

Madanmohan Rao

[Jobs Roundup] Work with mobile gaming platform Zupee with these 5 openings

Rishabh Mansur

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

06

Feb

E-Summit 2021

Mumbai

View Details