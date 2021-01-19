FM holds pre-Budget meeting with state FMs

By Press Trust of India|19th Jan 2021
The Finance Ministry in a statement said the meeting was held through video conference and was attended by chief ministers, deputy chief ministers, finance ministers, and senior officers from the states and Union Territories and the Union Government.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

As part of pre-Budget deliberations, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday held a meeting with state finance ministers who suggested steps to revive growth and boost revenue collection against the backdrop of COVID-19 crisis.


The Finance Ministry in a statement said the meeting was held through video conference and was attended by chief ministers, deputy chief ministers, finance ministers, and senior officers from the states and Union Territories and the Union Government.

Sitharaman highlighted the importance of this meeting as a sign of cooperative federalism and indicated the manner in which the Union Government was strongly supportive of States/Union Territories (with Legislature) fight against the pandemic.

Most participants thanked the Union Finance Minister for financially supporting their States/Union Territories during the worst months of the pandemic by enhancing borrowing limits and providing back to back loans to States, the statement said.


The participants also gave numerous suggestions to the Union Finance Minister for inclusion in the Budget Speech, it said.


According to sources, state ministers expressed their suggestions on growth, investment, resource requirement, and fiscal policy.

"Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman holds Pre-Budget meeting for upcoming Budget 2021-22 with Finance Ministers of all States and Union Territories (with legislature) through video conferencing in New Delhi today," the Finance Ministry said in a tweet after the meeting.

ALSO READ

Budget 2021: Here's what the Indian startup ecosystem is hoping for

Along with the Finance Minister, Finance Secretary AB Pandey, Expenditure Secretary TV Somanathan, Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj, Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian, and senior officers were also present.


Last month, the Finance Minister chaired a series of pre-budget meetings for Budget 2021-22, from December 14-23. A host of suggestions concerning fiscal policy, taxation, and green growth among others were received from various stakeholders during the customary pre-budget meetings convened by the Finance Ministry through video conferencing.


More than 170 invitees representing nine stakeholder groups participated in 15 virtual meetings chaired by the Finance Minister. The meeting with state finance ministers is the 16th meeting.


This is the first time in the history of Budget-making exercise that such consultation meetings were held in virtual mode due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Volopay raises $2.1M in seed round led by Tinder founder Justin Mateen

Sindhu Kashyaap

Hike has been taken down from Google Play Store, Apple App Store

Rashi Varshney

Have a business idea? Kuberan’s House can change your life with funding up to Rs 10 crore

Team YS

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Mindler raises $1M in pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures

Trisha Medhi
Daily Capsule
Hike no more; Second chances elsewhere
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Govt looking into WhatsApp privacy policy changes: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Mindler raises $1M in pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures

Trisha Medhi

Hike stickers on WhatsApp and Telegram? Delhi unicorn launches Stickers as a separate app

Sohini Mitter

[Funding alert] Online upskilling academy BeyondSkool raises $2M in seed round from Tomorrow Capital

Trisha Medhi

Don't join WhatsApp if not accepting new policy: HC

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Volopay raises $2.1M in seed round led by Tinder founder Justin Mateen

Sindhu Kashyaap

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

06

Feb

E-Summit 2021

Mumbai

View Details