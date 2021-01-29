Key recommendations related to policy and regulations to rev up the Indian startup ecosystem

Key recommendations by startup ecosystem stakeholders on policy and regulations needed in Budget 2021 to rev up the Indian startup ecosystem:





Focus on attracting customers and capital, which are important for any startup to grow

Government policy should be geared not just toward capital infusion but also enabling exits

Need clarification on capital from China and Hong Kong

Speed up the overseas listing process; align it with global best practices

SEBI should move quickly on the Innovators Growth Platform framework

Make capital gains tax for startups the same as for public companies

Personal taxes should be reduced significantly so that it does not hit the entrepreneur

Subsidise innovation across companies, be it a startup or a large-sized company

Budget 2021 should ensure capital is not taxed when it comes in

Startups should be allowed to form more JVs and subsidiaries without losing their tax exemption

For YourStory's multimedia coverage of Budget 2021, visit YourStory's Budget 2021 page or budget.yourstory.com