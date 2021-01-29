Key recommendations related to policy and regulations to rev up the Indian startup ecosystem
By Team YS|29th Jan 2021
A look at some of the key recommendations from startup ecosystem stakeholders related to policy and regulations to rev up the Indian startup ecosystem
Key recommendations by startup ecosystem stakeholders on policy and regulations needed in Budget 2021 to rev up the Indian startup ecosystem:
- Focus on attracting customers and capital, which are important for any startup to grow
- Government policy should be geared not just toward capital infusion but also enabling exits
- Need clarification on capital from China and Hong Kong
- Speed up the overseas listing process; align it with global best practices
- SEBI should move quickly on the Innovators Growth Platform framework
- Make capital gains tax for startups the same as for public companies
- Personal taxes should be reduced significantly so that it does not hit the entrepreneur
- Subsidise innovation across companies, be it a startup or a large-sized company
- Budget 2021 should ensure capital is not taxed when it comes in
- Startups should be allowed to form more JVs and subsidiaries without losing their tax exemption
For YourStory's multimedia coverage of Budget 2021, visit YourStory's Budget 2021 page or budget.yourstory.com
