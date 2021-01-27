Fintech unicorn Pine Labs introduces AllTap — a contactless payment app for SMBs

By Thimmaya Poojary|27th Jan 2021
Pine Labs' AllTap app addresses the need of those SMB consumers who are not ready to invest in a traditional PoS terminal to accept digital payments.
Noida-based fintech unicorn Pine Labs, which specialises in PoS payments, on Wednesday launched its new product — AllTap. The AllTap app is made for small merchants to immediately start accepting digital payments on their NFC-enabled smartphone without the need for any additional hardware.


According to Pine Labs, AllTap addresses the requirement of those SMB consumers who are not ready to invest in a traditional Point-of-Sale (PoS) terminal to accept digital payments. These consumers include small merchants, home entrepreneurs, street vendors, hawkers, and cab drivers, among others.

B.Amrish Rau, Chief Executive Officer, Pine Labs

Commenting on the launch of the app, B Amrish Rau, CEO, Pine Labs, said,

“We heard from small merchants, taxi drivers, self-employed individuals, tuition-givers, and several other solopreneurs who wanted a simple digital payments acceptance solution. Pine Labs AllTap has tremendous potential to bridge the digital divide not only in India but also in other markets. We are excited to introduce this pioneering app in the market today.”

According to the startup, "The ‘tap and pay’ feature within the app is secure and is certified by the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC), RuPay, Visa, Mastercard, and Amex."


Using the Pine Labs' AllTap app, merchants can convert their NFC-enabled smartphone into a payment acceptance device in minutes, and avail a host of additional features, including converting a transaction into pay-later EMIs, to increase sales.


Pine Labs said ALLTap addresses several pain-points of small merchants, where they can switch to contactless digital payment, accept digital payments acceptance during door-step delivery, and reduce the checkout time delays through quick tap-and-go payments.


The startup said it requires little documentation for the digital onboarding of merchants and it is available on the Google Play Store.


Pine Labs serves prominent large, mid-sized, and small merchants across Asia and the Middle East. It offers a wide range of payment acceptance and merchant commerce solutions, including enterprise automation solutions, such as inventory management and customer relationship management.

Edited by Suman Singh

