[Funding alert] Blockchain-led agritech startup Agri10x raises seed round from Omnivore

By Sohini Mitter|7th Jan 2021
Pune-based agritech startup Agri10x has raised undisclosed seed funding from Omnivore to expand its farmer network and ramp up export operations.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Pune-based agritech e-marketplace Agri10x has raised an undisclosed seed round from impact investor Omnivore.


The blockchain and AI-enabled platform connects farmers directly with traders and buyers, and lets them sell their produce at competitive prices. It also integrates affiliated services, including quality assessment, warehousing, cold storage, and logistics to deliver a full-stack market linkage solution for Indian farmers.  


Agri10x plans to use this funding to expand to eight more states, onboard one million farmers, and offer fintech solutions to its buyers through NBFC partnerships. The startup also intends to ramp up its exports operations across Middle East and Southeast Asian countries to open up potential new markets for Indian farmers.


Jinesh Shah, Managing Partner at Omnivore, said in a statement, 

"Agri10x is providing farmers with direct access to multiple buyers across India, which will ensure competitive pricing and transparency for all parties involved. In addition, by helping farmers to receive better pricing for higher quality, incentives are aligned for them to grow better quality food for all.” 
Agri10x founders

Agri10x co-founders

ALSO READ

Farming on autopilot: Agritech startup Fasal uses IoT to help horticulture farmers go remote

Agri10x not only improves market linkages for farmers, but also makes all transactions traceable, transparent, and tamper-proof with the use of blockchain. Going ahead, it intends to partner with agrochemical and seed companies too.


Speaking of the funding, Pankajj Ghode, Co-founder and CEO of Agri10x, stated,

“Indian farmers face huge challenges bringing their produce to market and often receive suboptimal pricing as a result. The platform we are building at Agri10x will address many of these challenges and help farmers improve their incomes substantially. We are excited to partner with Omnivore as we streamline agricultural value chains across India while supporting farmers.'' 

Founded in 2018 by Pankajj Ghode, Sundeep Bose, and Abhijith Naraparaju, Agri10x currently operates in the states of Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat. 


The startup is working closely with the Government of India’s Common Service Centres (CSC), a network of access points across rural India, for the seamless delivery of e-governance services. 


It has also appointed Village-Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) to help farmers register on its agritech platform. Agri10x believes that in a few years, it will employ tens of thousands of VLEs, and help actively generate rural employment in the country. 

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How a Kanpur boy built two billion-dollar startups out of India

Ramarko Sengupta

Wizikey’s Hottest Startups of 2020 Report: Fintech, e-commerce, SaaS, logistics and edtech lead the pack

Team Wizikey

How Shivam Malhotra’s start-up ‘Malsons’ is redefining the entertainment space in India

Team YS

[Jobs Roundup] Work with Kunal Shah's $806M startup CRED with these job openings

Rishabh Mansur
Daily Capsule
Story of the Kanpur boy who built two unicorns; How Mswipe survived COVID-19
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

These 3 challenges are holding back MSMEs from achieving their full potential

Siddhesh Raut

Centre deploys multi-disciplinary teams to avian influenza-hit districts of Kerala, Haryana

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Oyo raises Rs 54 Cr from Hindustan Media Ventures

Press Trust of India

Twitter, Facebook suspend Trump accounts after violence at US Capitol

Press Trust of India

CEOs of Apple, Google, and Facebook condemn the US Capitol violence

Thimmaya Poojary

Pocket Aces’ Loco joins hands with Activision Blizzard to host Call of Duty Mobile Tournament

Trisha Medhi

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

09

Jan

Wharton India Startup Challenge

VIrtual

View Details