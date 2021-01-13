[Funding alert] Vehicle repair startup ReadyAssist raises $1M in seed round

By Thimmaya Poojary|13th Jan 2021
ReadyAssist will use this fresh round of funding to further enhance its technology platform and growth initiatives.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

ReadyAssist, an on-demand vehicle repair and service startup, has raised a seed round of $1 million from a group of angel investors in two tranches.


The startup will use this latest round of funding on the development of its technology platform and market growth.

ReadyAssist

ReadyAssist Founder and CEO Vimal Singh

ALSO READ

This IIT-Delhi alumni’s startup makes car repair simple with a few clicks

This seed round saw the participation of its existing investor Satish Grampurohit, with others including Visveswara Gupta Kothamachu, Nagaraj Srinivasa, and Praveen Kumar among others. ReadyAssist received Rs 25 lakh as part of its first round of funding in 2019 from Vivek Subramaniyam, Founder and Managing Director of altLifeLab.

On the funding, ReadyAssist Founder and CEO Vimal Singh said, “The recent investment further reinforces our commitment and dedication of becoming India's leading 24/7 roadside assistance service provider. Our aim is to compel the market to be more organised while creating more job opportunities with the best professional skills."

ReadyAssist began its operations in December 2018 by providing services like on-spot breakdown support, towing and repairs for both bikes and cars on a pan-India basis. It initially catered largely to the southern part of India, with operations in cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mangaluru, Mysore, and Vijayawada. Now, it has gone pan-India, with presence in both leading metros and Tier-II locations.


The startup provides its services to both retail consumers and institutional players through a subscription-based model.


On the investment, Satish Garmpurohit said, “ReadyAssist is also making a huge difference to our economy by skill-building and job creation. We are impressed by what the team has accomplished in a short span and look forward to supporting their vision.”


According to this startup, the lockdown imposed due to COVID-19 has disrupted the market, though after March 2020, it has been able to close work orders worth around Rs 250 crore. It is now in discussions with a few institutional funds to raise $5-10 million to support its growth plans.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy warns entrepreneurs from making these mistakes

Ramarko Sengupta

Delhivery opens offices in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, plans to grow to 500 employees by next fiscal

Rashi Varshney

This Tirupur-based 2nd generation entrepreneur says Flipkart helps sellers build a brand, not just a business. Here’s why

Team YS

AMD Ryzen™ PRO Processors ease headaches for IT pros, here’s how

Dan Ivanciw, Sr. Manager, Technology Enablement Group
Daily Capsule
On everybody's mind: COVID-19 vaccines, Elon Musk’s Tesla and WhatsApp
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Unacademy's lead investors increase stakes, buy additional shares worth $50M

Rashi Varshney

Raamdeo Agrawal reflects on 25 years of Wealth Creation Studies: Don’t miss this episode of Money Matters with Shradha Sharma

Team YS

Covaxin shipped to 11 cities in India, says Bharat Biotech

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Chalo raises $7M to digitise India’s public transport sector

Sujata Sangwan

Signal woos users with simple terms of service; says India mkt response beats expectations

Press Trust of India

Spacetech startup Agnikul Cosmos builds Made-in-India 3D printed rocket engine, Agnilet

Shreya Ganguly