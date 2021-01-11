[Funding alert] Blockchain developer tool provider Biconomy raises $1.5M in seed round led by Eden Block

By Trisha Medhi|11th Jan 2021
Biconomy will use this funding to strengthen and grow its team, accelerate product and business development, and launch Biconomy V2.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Blockchain transaction platform Biconomy on Monday said it has raised a seed funding of $1.5 million led by research-led European VC Eden Block.


Other investors including Fenbushi Capital, Binance, DACM, Outlier Ventures, Zee Prime Capital, Woodstock Capital, MiH Ventures, while angel investors like Meher Roy (Co-founder of Epicenter and Chorus One), James Simpson (CEO of mStable), Marwan Alzarouni (CEO of Dubai Blockchain Center) also participated in this round.

According to official statement, this funding will be used by Biconomy to strengthen and grow its team, accelerate product and business development, and launch Biconomy V2. 

Speaking about the new development, Ahmed Al-Balaghi, Co-Founder and CEO at Biconomy said,


“The ways in which users pay and use blockchain applications needs a complete overhaul. Netflix does not charge its users a fee every time they watch a video, so why should decentralised applications (dApps) charge users a gas fee for every interaction? This is the vital difference between a web2 application and an over-complicated web3 one.

Biconomy

The team Biconomy

ALSO READ

This bootstrapped startup is helping blockchain developers on-board users for their decentralised apps

Founded by Aniket Jindal, Ahmed Al-Balaghi, and Sachin Tomar in March 2019, Biconomy aims to make the adoption of dApps as simple as that of conventional apps. As a blockchain infrastructure provider, Biconomy helps developers build simpler decentralised apps (dApps) to increase crypto's mass adoption.

It pays the gas fee on behalf of the developer through its transaction relayers, which enable contracts to be paid for by cryptocurrency Ethereum. The dApp developer, in turn, pays Biconomy via Ethereum or other payment modes, for the app being used by their users.

Commenting on the investment, Lior Messika, Founder and Managing Partner at Eden Block added,


"The Biconomy team have set out to solve some of the most important issues faced by crypto networks on the way to mass-adoption. The closing of their seed round will enable the team to scale their products and deepen their impact. We are incredibly proud to be supporting Ahmed and his talented team so early in their journey."

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[The Turning Point] How an ad in a newspaper fulfilled this homemaker’s dream of becoming an entrepreneur

Rashi Varshney

From Ola, Zomato to Nykaa, Flipkart, LIC, here are some of the biggest IPOs expected in 2021

Aparajita Saxena

Modi urges youngsters to join Startup India international summit

Press Trust of India

Startup Bharat: This fashion ecommerce startup curates undiscovered, Made in India brands

Rashi Varshney
Daily Capsule
Naveen Tewari: the unicorn whisperer
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Pune food startup True Elements raises Rs 10Cr from Maharashtra State Social Venture Fund

Sujata Sangwan

NITI Aayog, Flipkart partner to enhance women entrepreneurship platform

Thimmaya Poojary

PM interacts with CMs over COVID-19 situation, vaccination drive; centre to bear expenses for first round

Press Trust of India

BSNL and MTNL turn EBITDA positive for the current financial year

Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] DIG Investment Founder Martin HP Söderström invests in OYO; joins board of European biz

Rashi Varshney

[Funding alert] Agri value chain enabler Samunnati raises Rs 89.6Cr in debt financing from FMO, Triodos IM

Sujata Sangwan