What 2021 holds for the Indian startup ecosystem; Inside a 15-year-old's edtech marketplace

By Team YS|5th Jan 2021
What lies ahead for the startup ecosystem in 2021? YourStory spoke to 25 entrepreneurs to know more about their outlook for the year.
What 2021 holds for Indian startups

startup ecosystem

What lies ahead for the startup ecosystem in 2021? YourStory spoke to 25 entrepreneurs to know more about their outlook for the year.


Inside a 15-year-old's edtech marketplace

Shreyaan Daga - OLL

Shreyaan Daga founded edtech startup Online Live Learning, where anyone can learn or teach anything they have expertise at.


Using AI to power security cameras

OurEye.AI

OurEye.AI

OurEye.ai, founded by three SRM University students, provides AI-based real-time monitoring for cameras installed by companies.


Leadership principles by Randstad India CEO

In Conversation with | Paul Dupuis - Randstad India

Randstad India CEO Paul Dupuis talks about his leadership principles, his unique journey from North America to Asia, and his maiden book.


Taking Rs 111 Cr brand Baggit global

nina-lekhi-baggit-hs

Nina Lekhi

Nina Lekhi started Baggit 30 years ago as a vegan accessories brand. Now, it is set to launch a new offering as it eyes global expansion.


The wish to improve healthcare in UP

Charul Honariya

Charul Honariya

Charul Honariya cracked NEET 2020 despite facing financial hardships. She now wants to open a clinic in Kiratpur village in Uttar Pradesh. 


How CherishX is enabling safe celebrations

CherishX, DIY kits

CherishX curates experiences and services to enable celebrations at home. It recorded 150 percent increase in orders during the pandemic.


CRED buys back ESOP worth $1.2M

Kunal Shah, CRED

CRED Founder Kunal Shah

CRED said its existing and former employees have liquidated their ESOPs — collectively worth $1.2 million — on January 1, 2021.


Latest

Updates from around the world

What incubators can learn from 2020 and prioritise for 2021

Ajay Batra

Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine within 10 days of emergency use authorisation: Govt

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Hyderabad startup Practically raises $4M in Pre-Series B round led by Siana Capital

Vishal Krishna

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Zerone raises $1.3M in Pre-Series A round led by IAN

Trisha Medhi

ClearTax sets aside Rs 100 Cr for two new apps for millennials, tax professionals

Aparajita Saxena

Looking for core expertise in AI-driven sales and talent intelligence? Draup is the right platform for you

Team YS

