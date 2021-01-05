What 2021 holds for the Indian startup ecosystem; Inside a 15-year-old's edtech marketplace
- +0
- +0
What 2021 holds for Indian startups
What lies ahead for the startup ecosystem in 2021? YourStory spoke to 25 entrepreneurs to know more about their outlook for the year.
Inside a 15-year-old's edtech marketplace
Shreyaan Daga founded edtech startup Online Live Learning, where anyone can learn or teach anything they have expertise at.
Using AI to power security cameras
OurEye.ai, founded by three SRM University students, provides AI-based real-time monitoring for cameras installed by companies.
Leadership principles by Randstad India CEO
Randstad India CEO Paul Dupuis talks about his leadership principles, his unique journey from North America to Asia, and his maiden book.
Taking Rs 111 Cr brand Baggit global
Nina Lekhi started Baggit 30 years ago as a vegan accessories brand. Now, it is set to launch a new offering as it eyes global expansion.
The wish to improve healthcare in UP
Charul Honariya cracked NEET 2020 despite facing financial hardships. She now wants to open a clinic in Kiratpur village in Uttar Pradesh.
How CherishX is enabling safe celebrations
CherishX curates experiences and services to enable celebrations at home. It recorded 150 percent increase in orders during the pandemic.
CRED buys back ESOP worth $1.2M
CRED said its existing and former employees have liquidated their ESOPs — collectively worth $1.2 million — on January 1, 2021.
Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!
- +0
- +0