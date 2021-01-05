What 2021 holds for the Indian startup ecosystem; Inside a 15-year-old's edtech marketplace

What lies ahead for the startup ecosystem in 2021? YourStory spoke to 25 entrepreneurs to know more about their outlook for the year.





Shreyaan Daga founded edtech startup Online Live Learning, where anyone can learn or teach anything they have expertise at.





OurEye.AI

OurEye.ai, founded by three SRM University students, provides AI-based real-time monitoring for cameras installed by companies.





Randstad India CEO Paul Dupuis talks about his leadership principles, his unique journey from North America to Asia, and his maiden book.





Nina Lekhi

Nina Lekhi started Baggit 30 years ago as a vegan accessories brand. Now, it is set to launch a new offering as it eyes global expansion.





Charul Honariya

Charul Honariya cracked NEET 2020 despite facing financial hardships. She now wants to open a clinic in Kiratpur village in Uttar Pradesh.





CherishX curates experiences and services to enable celebrations at home. It recorded 150 percent increase in orders during the pandemic.





CRED Founder Kunal Shah

CRED said its existing and former employees have liquidated their ESOPs — collectively worth $1.2 million — on January 1, 2021.





