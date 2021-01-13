Indian startups set up Atmanirbhar Digital India Foundation to ensue level-playing field

Indian startups have come together and created a new body called Atmanirbhar Digital India Foundation (ADIF) to protect the freedom of choice in the internet ecosystem.





A statement from ADIF said, “This association is committed towards building an open, fair, neutral, and self-reliant technology ecosystem that promotes a level-playing field for Indian companies. As the representative body for Indian technology companies, ADIF will ensure the growth and development of an inclusive and sustainable digital economy that builds solutions for the country that are adopted globally.”





ADIF will interact with the government and sector regulators to provide inputs on the necessary legal and policy framework that will encourage the growth of the digital economy.





This association has members such as Murugavel Janakiraman (Founder and CEO - Matrimony.com), Snehil Khanor (Co-founder and CEO of TrulyMadly), Ritesh Mallik (Founder at Innov8 Coworking), Sairee Chahal (Founder & CEO – SHEROES), Ajay Data (Managing Director of Data Group of Industries), Anand Lunia (Founding Partner - India Quotient), Amit Sinha (Co-Founder - Unnati), and Shailesh Vikram Singh (Managing Partner - Massive Fund).





Ajay Data, Secretary General, ADIF, said, "Our aim is to represent Indian technology companies to help them in building a sustainable and conducive business environment. We believe it's high time for all Indian technology companies to come together to safeguard the larger interests of the sector and work towards creating a level-playing field.”

ADIF plans to collaborate with Indian and global research experts to understand the growth enablers of Indian startups and empower the ecosystem by removing entry barriers so that homegrown technology companies can grow, expand, and eventually become self-sustainable.





ADIF also plans to open city-wise chapters in the top 25 cities over the next few months and expand membership further in Tier-II, Tier-III, and the rest of Indian towns.





The organisation aims to assist in the creation of forward-looking regulatory processes and ease of doing business policies to propel India as the top destination for innovation and capital. The association also aims to listen and understand the challenges of the startup ecosystem and wants to become the voice of entrepreneurs for policymakers and regulators, it said.