Investment in upskilling can boost global GDP by $6.5T by 2030: WEF report

By Press Trust of India|25th Jan 2021
Accelerated investment in upskilling and reskilling of workers could create 53 lakh (net) new jobs by 2030, and help develop more inclusive and sustainable economies worldwide.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Investment in upskilling has the potential to boost the global GDP by $6.5 trillion by 2030, including by $570 billion (over Rs 40 lakh crore) in India alone — the third highest after China and the US, a WEF report showed on Monday.


The study, released during the ongoing online Davos Agenda Summit, to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other global leaders, also said that accelerated investment in upskilling and reskilling of workers could create 53 lakh (net) new jobs by 2030, and help develop more inclusive and sustainable economies worldwide.

Country-wise, India has the second-highest additional employment potential at about 23 lakh, after the US at close to 27 lakh, but much more than 17 lakh for China.

The report, Upskilling for Shared Prosperity, authored in collaboration with PwC, found that accelerated skills enhancement would ensure people have the experience and skills needed for the jobs created by the Fourth Industrial Revolution, boosting global productivity by three percent on average by 2030.


The additional GDP potential is the highest in China at almost $2 trillion, followed by close to $1 trillion in the US.

"Even before COVID-19, the rise of automation and digitisation was transforming global job markets, resulting in the very urgent need for large-scale upskilling and reskilling. Now, this need has become even more important," said Bob Moritz, Global Chairman, PwC.

ALSO READ

GDP estimates: Experts say economy to perform better than earlier projections

The newly created jobs will be those that are complemented and augmented, rather than replaced by technology.


"Millions of jobs have been lost through the pandemic while accelerating automation and digitisation mean that many are unlikely to return. We need new investments in the jobs of tomorrow, the skills people need for moving into these new roles, and education systems that prepare young people for the new economy and society," said Saadia Zahidi, Managing Director, World Economic Forum.


According to Sharan Burrow, General-Secretary, International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), "Investment in job creation, particularly climate-friendly jobs, is key to ensuring a Reskilling Revolution, and concerted action by governments and by businesses is needed urgently."

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Akshay Kumar confirms India's PUBG alternative FAU-G is launching on Republic Day

This Mumbai entrepreneur’s foodtech startup is bringing healthy smoothies to your doorstep

[Funding alert] Live video commerce platform KIKO TV raises Pre-Series A investment led by SOSV

Daily Capsule
Budget 2021: What do startups, investors, and other stakeholders expect?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

How telemedicine is silently making India’s healthcare ecosystem future-ready

Akshay Kumar confirms India's PUBG alternative FAU-G is launching on Republic Day

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Ruptok raises Rs 10 Cr from Canadian investment firm Wurk

Investing is a story of vision, courage and patience: Raamdeo Agrawal

Top 10 demand generation trends in 2021

‘Know your privilege and be grateful for it’ – 30 quotes from India’s COVID-19 struggle

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

06

Feb

E-Summit 2021

Mumbai

View Details