The biggest IPOs expected in 2021; Inside the growth of D2C brands in India

The biggest IPOs expected in 2021
2021 is expected to be a blockbuster year for IPOs. Apart from some landmark unicorns, LIC may well be the largest Indian IPO this year.
Inside the growth of D2C brands in India
D2C brands are focusing on consumer feedback, R&D, etc., to launch international quality products. And, it will continue to boom in 2021.
A Travelling T-shirt inspiring Hope
From Delhi to Tokyo to Cape Town, read how Siddhant Agarwal’s dream of hope is being fulfilled by the ubiquitous black T-shirt.
A Google-suggested mental health app
Created by a team of psychologists and behavioural experts, this app offers an entirely new way to work on your traits, habits, and more.
AK vs AK: a dark comedy done right
Read YourStory Reviews' take on Vikramaditya Motwane’s Netflix original AK vs AK, a meta film starring Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor.
Making the Internet safer with 13Tabs
Dhanbad-based 13Tabs is a web search engine that has been designed to provide user privacy and prevent the spread of misinformation.
Making organic makeup for Indian skin tones
Founded by Tanisha Valralwars, Hyderabad-based organic brand Tsara Cosmetics offers makeup products suitable for Indian skin tones.
A law graduates EV battery pack business
Vibhhas Verma’s desire to do something “futuristic” led him to start Aqueouss, a lithium-ion battery pack manufacturing company.
