The biggest IPOs expected in 2021; Inside the growth of D2C brands in India

2021 is expected to be a blockbuster year for IPOs. Apart from some landmark unicorns, LIC may well be the largest Indian IPO this year.





D2C brands are focusing on consumer feedback, R&D, etc., to launch international quality products. And, it will continue to boom in 2021.





From Delhi to Tokyo to Cape Town, read how Siddhant Agarwal’s dream of hope is being fulfilled by the ubiquitous black T-shirt.





Created by a team of psychologists and behavioural experts, this app offers an entirely new way to work on your traits, habits, and more.





Read YourStory Reviews' take on Vikramaditya Motwane’s Netflix original AK vs AK, a meta film starring Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor.





Dhanbad-based 13Tabs is a web search engine that has been designed to provide user privacy and prevent the spread of misinformation.





Tanisha Valralwar, Founder of Tsara Cosmetics

Founded by Tanisha Valralwars, Hyderabad-based organic brand Tsara Cosmetics offers makeup products suitable for Indian skin tones.





Vibhhas Verma, Founder of Aqueouss

Vibhhas Verma’s desire to do something “futuristic” led him to start Aqueouss, a lithium-ion battery pack manufacturing company.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!