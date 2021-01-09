The biggest IPOs expected in 2021; Inside the growth of D2C brands in India

By Team YS|9th Jan 2021
2021 is expected to be a blockbuster year for IPOs. Apart from some landmark unicorns, LIC may well be the largest Indian IPO this year.
The biggest IPOs expected in 2021

social media

2021 is expected to be a blockbuster year for IPOs. Apart from some landmark unicorns, LIC may well be the largest Indian IPO this year.


Inside the growth of D2C brands in India

d2c ecommerce

D2C brands are focusing on consumer feedback, R&D, etc., to launch international quality products. And, it will continue to boom in 2021.


A Travelling T-shirt inspiring Hope

Project Hope - Siddhant Agarwal

From Delhi to Tokyo to Cape Town, read how Siddhant Agarwal’s dream of hope is being fulfilled by the ubiquitous black T-shirt.


A Google-suggested mental health app

intellect

Created by a team of psychologists and behavioural experts, this app offers an entirely new way to work on your traits, habits, and more.


AK vs AK: a dark comedy done right

AK vs AK

Read YourStory Reviews' take on Vikramaditya Motwane’s Netflix original AK vs AK, a meta film starring Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor.


Making the Internet safer with 13Tabs

13Tabs founders

Dhanbad-based 13Tabs is a web search engine that has been designed to provide user privacy and prevent the spread of misinformation.


Making organic makeup for Indian skin tones

organic beauty products

Tanisha Valralwar, Founder of Tsara Cosmetics

Founded by Tanisha Valralwars, Hyderabad-based organic brand Tsara Cosmetics offers makeup products suitable for Indian skin tones.


A law graduates EV battery pack business

Aqueouss

Vibhhas Verma, Founder of Aqueouss

Vibhhas Verma’s desire to do something “futuristic” led him to start Aqueouss, a lithium-ion battery pack manufacturing company.


Sign up for our Daily Newsletter