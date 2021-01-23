[Jobs Roundup] Looking to work in fintech sector? These roles at BharatPe may be for you

Fintech startup BharatPe this week raised Rs 50 crore (~$7 million) in debt funding from Trifecta Capital, a venture debt fund focused on new economy businesses. This is the third tranche of debt fund financing raised by BharatPe.





It recently secured Rs 199 crore ($28 million) in debt from venture debt providers as well as ICICI Bank. The company, which is aggressively working towards building its lending business, raised Rs 249 crore ($35 million) in debt in January 2021.

BharatPe claims to be one of the largest B2B fintech lenders in the country, disbursing Rs 200 crore to its merchant partners every month. The company has set a target of disbursing Rs 1,000 crore of loans in FY21 and $2 billion in loans by March 2023.

It has already disbursed loans to more than one lakh merchants and aims to enable credit to 10 lakh small merchants and kirana store owners in 2021.

(From L-R) Shashvat Nakrani and Ashneer Grover, Co-founders, BharatPe

If you want to be part of BharatPe's journey and work with the fintech startup, these openings could be for you:

Associate - Insurance

Experience required: 1-3 years

In its drive to empower small merchants with fintech products, BharatPe is looking for an associate to manage external partnerships and its catalogue of digital offerings. The associate will also drive merchant education and efficiencies to improve merchant experience, and track merchant journey and identify changes in the product.





The role involves regularly connecting with partners for product updates and streamlining product-level performance reports.





Dev-Ops Software Engineer

Experience required: 5+ years

This role involves designing, building, and enhancing instances that can support BharatPe's load and scale. The software engineer will also work with back-end engineers to drive high-performance APIs, help define the team’s roadmap and area of focus, and leverage open source and In-house UI frameworks to build compelling solutions.





The candidate is also expected to play a key role in the design process of prototypes.





Front End Software Engineer

Experience required: 2+ years

BharatPe is looking for a frontend software engineer to design, build, and enhance a suite of web and app UIs that drive onboarding and transactions at the fintech startup.





The engineer will also work collaboratively with back-end engineers to drive visualisations and toolings, help define the team’s roadmap and area of focus, leverage open source and In-house UI frameworks to build compelling solutions, contribute to the future of our app design, and more.





Backend Software Engineer

Experience required: 2+ years

The backend software engineer is expected to design, build, and enhance a suite of APIs that drive onboarding and transactions at BharatPe and work collaboratively with front-end engineers to drive high-performance APIs.





The candidate will also leverage open source and in-house UI frameworks to build compelling solutions and adapt to meet the needs of BharatPe's growth and evolving systems.





Key Account Manager

Experience required: 4+ years

BharatPe's key account manager will identify the categories of offline merchants and micro markets to focus on onboarding multiple accounts from different categories: retail, pharma, healthcare, fashion and jewellery, automobile, hotels, food and beverages (regional chains, standalone, corporate cafeterias, college canteens, QSR chains), spas and salons.





The candidate will also manage the process of on-boarding to deployment, manage the account, focus on merchant servicing and driving month on month transactions and GMV growth, and more.





