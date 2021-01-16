[Jobs Roundup] Work with edtech unicorn Unacademy with these 5 openings

With the edtech sector booming in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading edtech unicorn, Unacademy, recently announced it has concluded a new secondary transaction round in which its investors, Tiger Global, Dragoneer Investment Group, Steadview Capital, and General Atlantic, have increased their stake in the company.





The investors have acquired additional shares worth $50 million, doubling down on their investment and conviction in the Unacademy Group’s growth trajectory and future prospects.





Headquartered in Bengaluru, Unacademy was founded in 2015 by Gaurav Munjal, Roman Saini, and Hemesh Singh. It was started as a YouTube channel by Gaurav Munjal in 2010, and now has grown to become one of India’s largest learning platforms, with a growing network of more than 48,000 registered educators and over 40 million learners.





It imparts education and facilitates online learning to students across 5,000 cities in India, in 14 Indian languages.

If you want to work in the growing edtech sector and be a part of Unacademy's growth, these job openings may be for you:

Product Marketing Manager

Experience required: 6+ years

Unacademy is looking for a product marketing manager to play an instrumental role in shaping product narrative and growth.





In order to do this effectively, the product marketing manager needs to have a good understanding of the startup's learners and educators. The role involves working closely with the Product, Analytics and Marketing teams to identify opportunities for growth via the right positioning and communication.





The candidate will also create campaigns to attract new users and activate them on the platform and utilise Unacademy's CRM channels effectively.





Senior Digital Marketing Specialist

Experience required: 2-6 years

This role requires excellent digital marketing skills and the ability to think creatively, as creating and optimising high-performing ads and its measurement will be a key responsibility.





The senior digital marketing specialist will be responsible for managing Google, Facebook and Instagram channels for performance marketing and affiliate marketing, creating, executing and optimising campaigns on various channels, and also innovate, come up with new campaign ideas and share it with other team members.





Director of Product Management

Experience required: 8+ years

As the director of product management, the candidate will interact frequently with other key stakeholders during the research, design, and development process to build product vision, iterate the product, and partner on execution. The candidate will also shape the product strategy and roadmap for products, and guide the team to build innovative and scalable products and drive execution excellence.





In this role, the director of product management will report to the VP of Product, and also work closely with the founders to help shape Unacademy's overall product roadmap.





Associate Director of Sales

Experience required: 8-12 years

Unacademy is looking for an associate director of sales to provide sales reports which contain all channel activities and results, facilitates all transactions and communications with educators and management, and monitors competitor's activities within the channel market.





Other responsibilities include developing and maintaining new sales channels, providing training and guidance to educators to achieve videos views and revenue goals, and planning and execution for YouTube, and more.





Data Engineer

Experience required: 1-4 years

As a data engineer at Unacademy, the candidate will help learners build mastery regardless of whether they are accessing Unacademy on the browser, on Android, or on iOS. The role involves building cutting-edge infrastructure to enable students of all backgrounds to succeed on high-stakes assessments like the UPSC and IIT.





The data engineer also will work on hard problems in Data Engineering at scale, and build systems which make high quality data and processing available to everyone in the company to build better products.





