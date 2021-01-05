[Funding alert] Legaltech firm Legalwiz.in raises Rs 3.8Cr from ContCentric

By Trisha Medhi|5th Jan 2021
Founded in April 2016, Ahmedabad-based Legalwiz.in enables legal, financial, corporate, and taxation compliances for startups and SMEs.
Legalwiz.in, a Gujarat-based legaltech startup, on Tuesday announced that it has raised funding worth Rs 3.8 crore from ContCentric IT Services Private Limited.


Speaking about the new development, Shrijay Sheth, Founder, Legalwiz.in, said,

“We are excited about the funding from ContCentric as it will help to optimise Legalwiz.in performance and create new avenues for delivering greater value. It is a strategic funding against technology roadmap for Legalwiz.in. This dovetails with our founding credo of simple – affordable – transparent – because leveraging ContCentric’s proven expertise, we will be able to deliver an even better customer experience and user experience."

"It will enable us to deploy technology to disrupt the legaltech market. Offering new services and SAAS products, Legalwiz.in will make tools available to clients for managing their taxation, compliances, and other business-related processes. The automated business operations and new products will allow us to offer value-added customised services to clients,” added Shrijay.  


Founded in April 2016 to cater to startups and SMEs, Legalwiz.in enables legal, financial, corporate, and taxation compliances.

Shrijay Sheth and Gaurav Barot

Shrijay Sheth and Gaurav Barot

Explaining the synergies in the relationship, Gaurav Barot, CEO, ContCentric, said,

“ContCentric will be the investor and technical development partner in this relationship. Our proven expertise in automating business operations will help boost efficiencies, improve customer onboarding, and the customer experience for Legalwiz.in. ContCentric aims to increase our offerings and include financial investment and mentoring, homegrown product, and technical partnership along with our current ECM and portal development services. The resulting synergies will help us demonstrate our capabilities and also further build our reputation as an investor."

"This association will also improve our vertical knowledge of "Business Professional Services," and will also enrich our product development experience. We are highly optimistic about this investment because of Legalwiz.in’s customer-centric approach and ease of getting things done. Also, the massive market potential makes this a very confident bet,” Gaurav added.


ContCentric is an Ahmedabad-based enterprise content management company. Since its inception, the firm has leveraged portal and ECM solutions for addressing the needs of clients globally.

Edited by Suman Singh

