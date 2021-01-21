Look forward to working with new US administration on STEM skills gap: Nasscom

By Press Trust of India|21st Jan 2021
The statement by Nasscom, which represents the over $190-billion Indian IT sector, comes after Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th US President and Kamala Harris took oath as America's first woman Vice President on Wednesday.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

IT industry body Nasscom said it is looking forward to working with the new US administration to find solutions to the STEM skills gap and enable America to be more competitive and create more jobs.


The statement by Nasscom, which represents the over $190-billion Indian IT sector, comes after Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th US President and Kamala Harris took oath as America's first woman Vice President on Wednesday.


Nasscom said a key challenge the technology sector faces is the lack of required STEM talent in the US and noted that despite a high degree of overall unemployment in the US, demand for high-tech skills continues to remain robust endorsing the argument that there are just not enough workers with relevant skills to fill them.


This is highlighted by the high degree of overall unemployment on one hand, and over 7,50,000 plus job vacancy postings in computer occupations as of January 13, 2021, a 20 percent increase since May-2020, it added.

"The rules announced by the previous administration will worsen this talent gap. Nasscom has been actively engaged with US policymakers on these issues, and we look forward to working together with the new US Administration to find solutions to the STEM skills gap, and enable America to be more competitive, to grow and create more jobs," the association said.

ALSO READ

Nasscom, BIRAC launch contest to develop healthtech solution for small towns, rural areas

Nasscom welcomed President Biden's pledge for a new approach on trade and immigration, as well as a renewed and revitalised interest in science and technology.


The association also appreciated Biden's commitment to review and make necessary changes to "harmful regulatory policies put in place by the outgoing Administration".


"The Indian technology industry makes significant contributions to the US economy and workforce, including local investments and job-creation, workforce development and upskilling their US employees. Nasscom member companies have an important history in the US," it noted.


Indian IT companies work with over three-quarters of the Fortune 500 companies in the US, providing them with vital technology services and helping them innovate, compete, and grow, it added.


India-US bilateral trade increased by over 400 percent since 2005, with a total increase in value from $37 billion in 2005 to $149 billion in 2019 and the technology sectors of both the countries have played a critical role in driving this, the statement said.


Tech Mahindra Managing Director and CEO CP Gurnani tweeted, "Congratulations from the largest democracy to the oldest... The historic inauguration reiterates that democracy always prevails...This is an opportunity to heal the nation, build a new world & bring Climate and Sustainability back on the priority list".

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] BharatPe raises Rs 50 Cr in debt from Trifecta Capital

Sujata Sangwan

This Mumbai-based startup ensures corporates get a steady supply of eco-friendly biofuels

Thimmaya Poojary

[Jobs Roundup] Looking for a new job? These openings at Dunzo might interest you

Anju Ann Mathew

CRED's Kunal Shah invests in OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's upcoming audio startup

Sohini Mitter
Daily Capsule
Why rapid growth is not a true measure of success
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

CCI approves Flipkart's acquisition of 7.8pc stake in Aditya Birla Fashion

Press Trust of India

Alibaba's Jack Ma reappears after months of speculation, sparks meme battles

Aparajita Saxena

CRED's Kunal Shah invests in OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's upcoming audio startup

Sohini Mitter

Foodtech unicorn Zomato posts wider FY20 loss; revenue doubles

Rashi Varshney

[Funding alert] Turnip raises $1.63M seed investment led by Elevation Capital

Sindhu Kashyaap

Sensex gold rush: Reliance stock jumps after SEBI approves Future Group deal

Sohini Mitter

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

06

Feb

E-Summit 2021

Mumbai

View Details