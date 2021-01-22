SAP

SAP

View Brand Publisher

These MSMEs accessed new markets to scale to new levels of growth

By Team YS|22nd Jan 2021
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

From the lac bangle makers of Rajasthan and shoemakers of Agra, to sporting goods manufacturers in Meerut and garment manufacturers in Tamil Nadu, India’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) provide gainful employment to millions of citizens. A key pillar of the country’s economy, MSMEs are estimated to deliver over 45 percent of the country’s industrial output by value.


While the MSME clusters mentioned above have established a credible reputation for producing quality products, with high levels of productivity, the majority of the country’s MSMEs are yet to realise their true potential. One of the key factors hindering their growth is the lack of access to markets beyond their geographical location.

The output of MSMEs is often labour-intensive, and most operations are not backed by digital tools and connectivity. This often perpetuates a cycle that stagnates growth . As MSMEs tend to hire fewer workers, their output and productivity reaches a plateau. Owing to their inability to reach out to markets beyond their geographical boundaries, many are unable to see an increase in revenue that could be allocated to upgrade their processes, skill their workers and hire more workers to break the cycle and achieve growth.

feature image

The power of tapping into new markets

The drop in data prices and the availability of inexpensive smartphones will open up unprecedented access to the internet, and 760 million Indians are expected to be online in 2021. A presence on the Web will open up new markets for both sellers and consumers. The most prominent example is the meteoric rise of e-commerce in India, which is expected to be an $84 billion market in 2021, and set to grow to $200 million by 2027.


Social commerce is a relatively new phenomenon that has enabled millions of citizens to become entrepreneurs with minimal capital, right from their residences. Access to such markets has enabled many to go from having no earnings in the past to achieve a source of income. Such markets require minimal resources to access, but can open new growth opportunities for MSMEs.

ALSO READ

How MSMEs are seizing new growth opportunities through digital reskilling

Leveraging new markets to create new growth opportunities

Suraj Vazirani noticed that despite the presence of countless beauty brands in the market, there were still a few crucial and untapped segments in the women’s grooming industry. To secure this opportunity, he began The Beauty Co., in 2018 in Ahmedabad as a seller of women’s beauty products made from natural ingredients. His first marketplace was built on the popular e-commerce platforms in the country. After seeing initial success, he decided to scale up.


When he realised that many women still preferred the traditional way of buying established and trusted beauty products, rather than experiment with new varieties, The Beauty Co. ramped up their f social media game and targeted the audience with the right content by trying to figure out the needs and wants of today’s women, and attempted to fulfill them, gradually.


Soon after, the company launched a complete range of skin and hair care products, and started selling to popular e-commerce brands, who, in turn, sold directly to customers. In its first year, the business earned Rs 2.46 crore in revenue, and last year, it made over Rs 7 crore, claims Suraj.


Similarly, 25-year-old Pallav Bihani found that there was a need for affordable fitness products in India, right from health supplements and fitness accessories to immunity boosters. To fill this gap in the fitness segment, he founded Boldfit in Bengaluru in January 2019.


Today, Boldfit has 30 stock keeping units across multiple fitness categories. According to Pallav, accessing leading e-commerce markets digitally has helped Boldfit maintain a lean approach and reach customers across the country. He says that this growth would not have been possible without digital penetration and achieving their present scale would have been unthinkable a decade ago in the non-digital era.


According to the founder, Boldfit has fulfilled over 2 lakh orders so far, and today, one Boldfit product is delivered somewhere in India every minute.


In a span of two years, the company claims to be having an annual turnover of Rs 30 crore. While the challenges to growth and scale are many-fold, such stories show the power of accessing markets beyond one’s geographical boundaries to reach new frontiers of growth.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary

How Bernie Sanders (and his mittens) stole the show at the US Presidential inauguration

Aparajita Saxena

[Funding alert] BlackSoil Capital invests Rs 20 Cr into furniture subscription platform Furlenco

Vishal Krishna

Hike has been taken down from Google Play Store, Apple App Store

Rashi Varshney
Daily Capsule
From Joe Biden to Jack Ma, there is a meme for everything
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Uniphore acquires Spain-based Emotion Research Lab

Press Trust of India

From problem to product: entrepreneur journeys of 5 real-estate startups in Brigade Group’s accelerator programme

Madanmohan Rao

[YS Learn] Why the ‘always hustle’ culture can hurt your startup’s productivity

Sindhu Kashyaap

From Joe Biden to Jack Ma, there is a meme for everything

Suman Singh

[App Fridays] How Indian language storytelling platform Pratilipi scripted success with over 25M readers

Rashi Varshney

This adtech startup is helping the likes of CRED, Grofers, Licious scale up their digital media campaigns

Shreya Ganguly

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

06

Feb

E-Summit 2021

Mumbai

View Details