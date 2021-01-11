NITI Aayog, Flipkart partner to enhance women entrepreneurship platform

In an effort to enhance the community experience for women entrepreneurs in India, NITI Aayog and Flipkart, India’s leading ecommerce marketplace, have come together to launch the revamped Women Entrepreneurship Platform.





The Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) is a unified access portal which brings together women from different parts of India to realise their entrepreneurial aspirations. The revamped version shall also include an additional feature to offer mentorship to the women mentees with specific knowledge concerning a problem area, through a dedicated online mechanism facilitated under FICCI-FLO’s Empowering the Greater 50% mission.

Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy

ALSO READ Flipkart signs MoU with government bodies for skill development in the logistics sector

According to a statement issued by Flipkart, women entrepreneurs face unique obstacles, from a lack of networking opportunities and mentors to the challenge of balancing work and family. When women come together or form communities, they are better equipped to tackle challenges that come their way.





Shared experiences from mentors and professionals provides a support system to these aspiring women entrepreneurs.





The WEP will enable community interaction and engagement for women entrepreneurs on the platform. This will be a very interactive and intuitive Q&A platform for enriching discussions. It will also serve as knowledge sharing hub on the various aspects of entrepreneurship.





NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said, “It is my hope that WEP will become a digital place for entrepreneurs to not only seek information and support, but also help each other out. Serving as a forum for people's voices to be heard - helping inform policies and programs to better suit the needs and requirements of people.”





Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said, “At Flipkart, we have technology and innovation at the core of all that we do. As a homegrown company, our constant and intense engagement with local Indian businesses, MSMEs and start-ups has enabled us to better understand their challenges and needs. The Women Entrepreneurship Platform plays a critical role in uplifting and empowering women-led businesses in their growth ambition and we are privileged to partner with NITI Aayog in enabling their journey to success.”