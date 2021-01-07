Flipkart signs MoU with government bodies for skill development in the logistics sector

By Thimmaya Poojary|7th Jan 2021
Through the partnership with government bodies, Flipkart will train people on skills required for the logistics industry and make them industry-ready.
India’s leading ecommerce marketplace Flipkart has announced an MoU with the Logistics Skill Sector Council (LSC), an organisation set up by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) through National Skill Development Corporation of India (NSDC) and Karnataka Skill Development Centre (KSDC).


As part of this MoU, Flipkart has launched a Centre of Excellence (CoE) to build a skilled and trained workforce for the fast-growing ecommerce industry in India.

Flipkart

Augmenting skill development for the logistic industry, Flipkart’s CoE will be open to aspirants who want to work in the logistics industry. The centre aims to bring the spotlight on the importance of skill development for the sector and complement its growth in the coming years.


Spread across an area of 1,500 sq ft, the CoE for ecommerce supply chain in Bengaluru hosts classrooms equipped with computers and projector-based learning for the all-round development of the candidates.


Flipkart has co-developed this extensive training module along with LSC and KSDC, to train candidates on the various nuances of storage and distribution, customer management, and material handling.


The training also covers the necessary “soft skills” required to interact with customers. In addition to the above training, selected candidates will also get an opportunity to join an apprenticeship programme with Flipkart under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme to work on various aspects of the supply chain.


Upon successful completion of the training, candidates will be awarded certification under the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSFQ), which is equivalent to an undergraduate degree.

Commenting on the announcement, Amitesh Jha, Senior Vice-President and Head of Ekart, said, “As one of the leading ecommerce players in the country with an extensive and robust supply chain, we understand the importance of having a trained workforce for the long-term sustainability of the logistics industry. We are also cognizant of our responsibility towards the workforce to create further employment opportunities and ensure career progression through such initiatives.”

Edited by Kanishk Singh

