Twitter permanently bans US President Donald Trump's account

By Sindhu Kashyaap|9th Jan 2021
In its official blog, Twitter announced it has permanently suspended US President Donald Trump's account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Twitter today announced that it has permanently banned US President Donald Trump's Twitter account. It said in its official blog -


"After a close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

Donald Trump

Twitter account of President Donald Trump

ALSO READ

Facebook bans President Trump’s account indefinitely and also Instagram

The 45th President of the United States' account, that had over 88 million followers, was banned for 12 hours initially on January 6, 2021. The move came after the attack on the US' Capitol Hill, where Trump's supporters stormed and vandalised the building. Twitter had mentioned that his tweet, which condemned Vice President Mike Pence, "was severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy."

Twitter further stated - "In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open."

It added, "However, we made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules entirely, and cannot use Twitter to incite violence, among other things. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement."


Overviewing some of the tweets by Donald Trump, Twitter said: On January 8, 2021, President Donald J. Trump tweeted:


“The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!”


Shortly thereafter, the President tweeted, saying:


“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”


ALSO READ

CEOs of Apple, Google, and Facebook condemn the US Capitol violence

The social media platform added the ongoing tensions in the US followed with a global conversation to the people who stormed the Capital, "these two Tweets must be read in the context of broader events in the country, and the ways in which the President’s statements can be mobilised by different audiences, including to incite violence, as well as in the context of the pattern of behaviour from this account in recent weeks."

"We assessed the two Tweets referenced above under our Glorification of Violence policy, which aims to prevent the glorification of violence that could inspire others to replicate violent acts, and determined that they were highly likely to encourage and inspire people to replicate the criminal acts that took place at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021."

Apart from this, Facebook, too, has banned US President Donald Trump from posting anything on his account — including Instagram — in response to his supporters storming into Capitol Hill on Wednesday morning in Washington DC.


The storming into the United States Capitol by a mob of Donald Trump's supporters has evoked widespread condemnation from the CEOs of Tesla, Apple, Google, Facebook, and JP Morgan to name a few.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How AMD’s full-stack, multi-layered features ensure security in a changing world

Akash Malhotra, Director Security Product Management, AMD

How AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO Processors drive manufacturing efficiency and innovation

Team AMD

Still Day Zero: Baskar Subramanian on the potential for leveraging the power of Cloud in media industry

Team YS

These are the top 6 sectors that you should keep an eye on in 2021

Roma Priya
Daily Capsule
The biggest IPOs expected in 2021; Inside the growth of D2C brands in India
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Still Day Zero: Baskar Subramanian on the potential for leveraging the power of Cloud in media industry

Team YS

[Weekly funding roundup] Venture investments touch $620 million for the week

Thimmaya Poojary

Income tax search allegations denied by Swiggy and Flipkart's Instakart

Sindhu Kashyaap

Cycles, stories, conversations – Hero Group’s Sunil Kant Munjal on writing his book, ‘The Making of Hero’

Madanmohan Rao

[Jobs Roundup] Want to work with Indian B2B unicorn Udaan? Apply to these 6 job openings

Sujata Sangwan

The biggest IPOs expected in 2021; Inside the growth of D2C brands in India

Team YS

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter