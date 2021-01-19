Udaan inks pan-India distribution partnership with hummel

By Press Trust of India|19th Jan 2021
As part of this partnership, hummel will leverage Udaan's vast distribution network to offer its range of products across the length and breadth of the country, a statement said.
Business-to-business (B2B) ecommerce platform Udaan on Monday said it has signed a pan-India distribution partnership with Danish sportstyle brand, hummel.

As part of this partnership, hummel will leverage Udaan's vast distribution network to offer its range of products across the length and breadth of the country, a statement said.

Founded in 1923, hummel is one of the oldest sportswear brands in the business with roots in football and handball, and has previously been worn by iconic football teams such as Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Benfica, and the Denmark national team.


Hummel continues to sponsor clubs and players within handball and football, Everton being one of them.


In India, hummel is retailing a wide array of products beyond sports shoes such as T-shirts, sneakers, jackets, track pants, training jackets, sweatshirts, bags, accessories amongst others, the statement said.

"We are excited to sign an agreement with hummel to be their exclusive pan-India distribution partner. We will use our extensive reach, tech-enabled platform and experienced team, to cater to hummel's existing and prospective customers across the country," Udaan Head-Lifestyle Business Kumar Saurabh said.

He added that with the benefits of immediate access and distribution efficiencies leveraging the power of e-commerce, over 2,500 brands have already partnered Udaan.


These brands are leveraging Udaan's pan-India distribution network to reach out to over three million users with an everyday delivery cycle across 900 cities covering more than 12,000 pin codes. Udaan also provides marketing and sales support.

"Udaan has built an incredible team and digital network throughout India and we look forward to expanding our reach to consumers with an improved customer experience. We are committed to this partnership and look forward to a credible and successful long-term association," hummel India and South East Asia Director Soumava Naskar said.

Edited by Megha Reddy

