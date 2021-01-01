[Weekly funding roundup] Optimism rides high on higher VC funding in 2021

By Thimmaya Poojary|1st Jan 2021
The Indian startup ecosystem has weathered through the tough challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The hope is for things to turn out better in 2021.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The New Year has begun and a lot of expectation has been bubbling over the last few days on what 2021 will hold for the Indian startup ecosystem. The optimism is certainly high as 2020 had been coming to a close.

The year 2020 did not witness many large ticket deals but the resilience and inventiveness of the Indian startup ecosystem were very evident with the emergence of 11 unicorns, and startups battling through the challenges put forth by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The optimism of Indian startups stems from the fact that many of them have weathered through their toughest period and from here, it makes them more confident.

Weekly funding roundup


ALSO READ

Outlook 2021: 6 key trends the startup ecosystem will see in the new normal

The first week of January saw total funding of $20 million, and this low figure was expected as the end of December and the start of the New Year is generally a period of low activity. There were totally nine deals during the week, with only one transaction in the growth-stage, with the rest coming under the early category.

Transactions of the week

Agritech startup Gramophone raised Rs 25 crore ($3.4 million) in funding led by Siana Capital and existing investors — Info Edge, Asha Impact, and Better Capital also participated.


Agritech startup qZense Labs has raised Rs 4.5 crore in a seed round of funding led by Venture Catalysts. The others include 9Unicorns, The Chennai Angels, Entrepreneur First, and Lumis Partners.


NCOME, an escrow-as-a-service platform raised pre-seed funding of Rs 3.6 crore led by Venture Catalysts and VC fund PointOne Capital.


Agritech startup Aqgromalin raised Rs 2 crore from angel investors participating from the Middle East.

Edtech startup Vedarsy Technologies, raised Rs 1 crore as part of a pre-seed round of funding from GSF Accelerator and other angel investors.


Menstrual hygiene management startup, PadCare Labs, raised an undisclosed amount in its pre-seed funding round from technology startup incubator Venture Center under BIRAC’s LEAP Fund.


Metvy, a multilingual professional networking app, raised an undisclosed pre-series round of funding from HostelFund.

M&A

Edtech unicorn Unacademy has announced its sixth acquisition of 2020. After Kreatryx, CodeChef, PrepLadder, Mastree, and Coursavy, Unacademy has now acquired NeoStencil, a test prep platform focused on government jobs, for an undisclosed amount.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Inspired by Coco Chanel, this mompreneur went on to build a fashion jewellery brand

Sindhu Kashyaap

GSF Accelerator launches academy to help startups scale their business

Thimmaya Poojary

Early-bird Nikhil Dhand runs on Diljit Dosanjh's music and his baba's special butter chicken

Jerlin Justus

Budget 2021 to set course for economic pickup after COVID-19: Report

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Happy new year!
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Budget 2021 to set course for economic pickup after COVID-19: Report

Press Trust of India

GSF Accelerator launches academy to help startups scale their business

Thimmaya Poojary

NPCI dismisses reports of charges on UPI transactions

Thimmaya Poojary

[Startup Bharat] Small town startup ecosystems to emerge stronger in 2021

Rashi Varshney

Outlook 2021: 6 key trends the startup ecosystem will see in the new normal

Meha Agarwal

[App Fridays] Zerodha’s stock market learning app for ‘Robinhood Traders’ crosses a million downloads

Sohini Mitter