WhatsApp will delete your account if you don't accept its new terms of service and privacy policy

By Sohini Mitter|6th Jan 2021
WhatsApp has alerted users of changes on its platform that will come into effect from February 8, 2021. Users have to 'agree' to continue using the app.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

WhatsApp has started sending out alerts about its new Terms of Service and Privacy Policy to Android and iOS users of the app.

The in-app notifications hit screens last evening, notifying users that they have to 'agree' to the changes or lose access to WhatsApp after February 8, 2021 (when the changes come into effect).

Users can even visit the 'Help Center' to get more information or delete their account.


The key updates include:


a) Changes in how WhatsApp processes user data


b) How businesses can use Facebook-hosted services to store and manage their WhatsApp chats


c) How WhatsApp partners with Facebook to offer integrations across 'Facebook Company Products'

WhatsApp Policy

ALSO READ

Reliance's JioMart is averaging half a million orders per day; WhatsApp driving growth

WhatsApp has also updated its privacy policies on its website and shared details on how the changes work.


"WhatsApp must receive or collect some information to operate, provide, improve, understand, customise, support, and market our services, including when you install, access, or use our services. The types of information we receive and collect depend on how you use our services," the Facebook-owned platform stated.


When messages cannot be delivered immediately (for example, if the recipient is offline), WhatsApp keeps it in encrypted form in its servers for up to 30 days as it "tries to deliver it." If a message is still undelivered after 30 days, WhatsApp deletes it.


In a separate section on ‘Transactions And Payments Data,' WhatsApp noted,

"If you use our payments services, or use our Services meant for purchases or other financial transactions, we process additional information about you, including payment account and transaction information. Payment account and transaction information includes information needed to complete the transaction (for example, information about your payment method, shipping details, and transaction amount)."

WhatsApp also collects device and location information when a user logs in.


"We collect and use precise location information from your device with your permission when you choose to use location-related features, like when you decide to share your location with your contacts or view locations nearby or locations others have shared with you... Even if you do not use our location-related features, we use IP addresses and other information like phone number area codes to estimate your general location (city and country)."


WhatsApp also uses location information for diagnostics and troubleshooting purposes.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close
Daily Capsule
Vamsi Krishna on 2020, rise of online education, and 2021; The path ahead for India's logistics sector
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

RBI unveils guidelines to boost digital payments in lower-tier cities

Aparajita Saxena

[Funding alert] Agritech startup CropIn raises $20M in Series C round led by ABC World Asia

Press Trust of India

Paytm to facilitate instant personal loans up to Rs 2 lakhs

Aparajita Saxena

[Funding alert] Pregnancy health app iMumz raises $300K from Enzia Ventures, Titan Capital, AngelList

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Kyt raises $5M in Series A led by Alpha Wave Incubation

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Pocket Aces raises debt funding of Rs 17 Cr by Stride Ventures

Rashi Varshney

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

09

Jan

Wharton India Startup Challenge

VIrtual

View Details