Budget 2021: Education initiatives interesting but implementation is key, says Vedantu CEO

The government’s budget proposals for the education sector are “interesting” but a lot will depend on their implementation, Vedantu Co-founder and CEO Vamsi Krishna said Monday.





Speaking to YourStory after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Union Budget for 2021-22 in Parliament, Krishna said he would love to see more investment in the school infrastructure to make them more enabled for online learning.

The edtech entrepreneur said this investment would be critical especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which boosted demand for online learning as educational institutions stayed shut.

The government, he said, must allocate more resources to training teachers.





Apart from the Budget, Krishna also expects the government to frame a policy framework that could encourage schools to expand their online learning efforts.

In her budget speech, Sitharaman unveiled a number of steps for the education sector. These include introducing legislation to set up a Higher Education Commission of India, a central university in Leh and 100 new Sainik Schools in partnership with NGOs or private schools/states.

She also said the government would realign the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme to provide post-education apprenticeship in engineering. She also said a National Digital Educational Architecture will be set up with a “Digital First Mindset”.

Takeaways

Budget 2021 lists a lot of exciting initiatives on education





Need more investment in making school infra more enabled for ed-tech





Govt should set aside more resources for teacher training





Curious to see the execution of budget steps, specifically on National Education Policy





Budget 2021 proposals on changing pedagogy, holistic learning interesting

For YourStory's multimedia coverage of Budget 2021, visit YourStory's Budget 2021 page or budget.yourstory.com.

﻿