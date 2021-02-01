Budget 2021: Govt moving in right direction, says Rajiv Khaitan

By Team YS|1st Feb 2021
The Narendra Modi government has moved in the right direction with the budget for the next fiscal year laying the groundwork for reviving economic activity, ace lawyer Rajiv Khaitan said Monday.
The government is spending heavily in sectors such as roads, hospitals and ports and is trying to raise revenue without imposing new taxes, said Khaitan, senior partner at law firm Khaitan & Co.

The divestment and privatisation programme won’t put a stress on the taxpayer, Khaitan told YourStory after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the budget for 2021-22 in Parliament. “This is a very non-taxing budget.”


Asked to give his overall assessment of the Budget, which comes at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has hammered the economy, Khaitan said he would rate it “four out of five”.


He said that the government is making a “huge effort” in creating assets in the healthcare sector. “This is very, very commendable, especially in the COVID era,” he said.


“Most schemes are in the right direction,” he said, but added a rider. “The devil is in the details.”


He also said that the government should start implementing the budget proposals at the earliest. “We should see action on the ground,” he added.

Takeaways:

Budget 2021: Govt moving in right direction


Budget 2021: Will rate it 4 out of 5


Most schemes announced in Budget 2021 are in the right direction


Govt making huge effort in creating healthcare assets


Higher spending on healthcare very, very commendable


Govt needs to start implementing proposals, need to see action on ground

