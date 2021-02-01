Budget 2021: FDI in insurance increased to 74pc from 49pc; LIC IPO to commence

By Aparajita Saxena|1st Feb 2021
With competition in insurance heating up as new startups step in to offer innovative, quick, and digital products, a further opening up of the sector to foreign players could help lower policy rates.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday proposed increasing the foreign direct investment (FDI) limit in insurance sector to 74 percent from 49 percent in an attempt to attract more overseas insurance players to India.

"I propose to amend the Insurance Act, 1938, to increase the permissible FDI limit from 49 percent to 74 percent in insurance companies and allow foreign ownership and control with safeguards," she said in the country's first-ever paperless budget.

The foreign firms that set up services in India will need to have resident Indians on their boards and in key management positions. A specified percentage of profits will also need to be retained by these firms as general reserve.


With competition in insurance heating up as new startups step in to offer innovative, quick, hassle-free , and digital products, a further opening up of the sector to foreign players could help lower policy rates across the board, helping more people afford basic insurance plans.


"Hiking FDI to 74 percent is a revolutionary move that opens up the insurance sector for a big leap improving access to India's underinsured citizens," said Anup Jain, Managing Partner at Orios Venture Partners.


Sitharaman said that, other than IDBI Bank, the government will privatise two public sector banks and one general insurance company this fiscal year. The highly-anticipated IPO of LIC, India's largest life insurance company, will commence in 2021-22, she added.

budget 2021

ALSO READ

Budget 2021: Digital payments get Rs 1,500Cr scheme; fintech gets new hub in Gujarat

This year's budget is considered one of the most crucial ones in modern India’s history as the country attempts to recover from the aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic.


"Only three times, the budget has followed a contraction in the Indian economy," Sitharaman said in her opening remarks.


The finance minister emphasised the efforts made by the government to bolster the economy, highlighting the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package and other post-COVID-19 economic relief packages for all sections of society. She said these were like “five mini Budgets" in themselves, adding that the Union Budget was now an extension of the same effort.



For YourStory's multimedia coverage of Budget 2021, visit YourStory's Budget 2021 page or budget.yourstory.com.

Budget GIF Final

Edited by Teja Lele Desai

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Touching Rs 200 cr in revenue, here’s how Bewakoof plans to grow 4x in the next 3 years

User acquisition strategies you need to help your app grow

[Startup Bharat] Jaipur-based OLE Rooms plans to disrupt co-living with rents from Rs 199

Daily Capsule
Budget 2021: Will the FM be able to help boost the pandemic-hit economy?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Budget 2021 ‘super-balanced’ with focus on health, infra, agri: Dailyhunt’s Umang Bedi

Stable, reliable and back-to-business type of budget: Cred’s Kunal Shah

Budget 2021 to help boost hiring across sectors: Randstad’s Viswanath

Budget 2021: Govt moving in right direction, says Rajiv Khaitan

Budget 2021: Startup ecosystem reacts to fintech provisions announced by FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2021: Education initiatives interesting but implementation is key, says Vedantu CEO

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

06

Feb

E-Summit 2021

Mumbai

View Details