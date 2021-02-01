Budget 2021 to help boost hiring across sectors: Randstad’s Viswanath

Speaking to YourStory after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the budget in Parliament, Viswanath said companies have learnt to work with the pandemic over the past few months and are receptive to hiring again.

“We are definitely back on track and jobs are coming at the same pace as before Covid-19,” he said.

Viswanath also said IT, insurance, healthcare, infrastructure and e-commerce are the most promising sectors for hiring in the short term.





The IT sector, he said, is showing signs of growth thanks to the push received from the pandemic. The insurance sector will get more foreign funding after the government proposed to increase the foreign direct investment limit to 74% from 49%. The e-commerce sector, too, has been a game-changer over the last two-three years.

Overall, the budget was “well thought through and well-balanced”, he said, adding that he would give “full marks” to Sitharaman.

Viswanath said the budget has given a major push to skilling. Referring to Sitharaman’s proposal to allocate Rs 3,000 crore to the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme, he said this will help bridge the wide employability gap.





In her speech, the finance minister said that the government would realign the existing National Apprenticeship Training Scheme to provide post-education apprenticeship to graduates and diploma holders in engineering.

