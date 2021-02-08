Leading crypto companies join hands to launch #Indiawantsbitcoin

India’s leading cryptocurrency companies on Monday announced that they have launched the campaign #Indiawantsbitcoin that will put the spotlight on the already sizeable crypto ecosystem in the country, and the financial opportunities it has created for millions of Indian investors, with the hope that the regulators will look after their concerns while drafting the framework of Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill.

The companies that have joined hands to launch this initiative include CoinDCX, WazirX, Unocoin, CoinSwitch Kuber, Zebpay, and PocketBits.

The cryptocurrency companies have joined hands to educate and build greater awareness among policymakers and the public about cryptocurrencies and their scope to unlock deep financial innovation at a global scale.





Indiawantsbitcoin.org, an online platform, was launched today, using which the public can show support for the cryptocurrency ecosystem to their leaders. As part of the campaign, anyone can use the platform to email a petition to their respective Member of Parliament, requesting them to urge the government to reconsider its plans of banning cryptocurrencies.

The platform will contain ready-to-share drafts enumerating the benefits of cryptocurrencies that can be sent to their respective MPs by selecting their state and constituency.





This will help illustrate the reach of the crypto industry in India and how investors from even the remotest areas are now participating in its growth. Crypto investors, enthusiasts, and all those in favour of the cryptocurrency ecosystem in the country can go to the online platform and petition their MPs to support their cause in the Parliament.





Earlier in January 2021, the Parliament, in the Budget session, said that it will consider a bill that prohibits all private cryptocurrencies. The bill is expected to create an official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India, according to a bulletin of the Lok Sabha for the Budget session.





In India, cryptocurrency startups, including CoinSwitch Kuber, WazirX, CoinDCX, BuyUCoing, Giotuss, and others have been operating in a grey area after the RBI banned the trading of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, in India.