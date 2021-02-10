[Funding alert] Edtech startup Codingal raises an undisclosed amount from Y Combinator

Bangalore-based online coding platform for K-12 kids - Codingal on Wednesday announced that it has raised an undisclosed amount from Y Combinator and has been selected in US-based Y Combinator’s W21 cohort.

Silicon Valley-based startup incubator Y Combinator selects a group of early-stage startups twice a year for its intensive three-month bootcamp, and also invests $125,000 in all participating startups.

Since 2005, it has invested in 3,000+ startups, and boasts of a portfolio of well-known startups like Airbnb, Reddit, Quora, Dropbox, as well as Indian startups like RazorPay, Helloverify, and Khatabook among others.





According to the official statement, Codingal will use the investment to enhance the teachers’ base, curriculum, and integrated product to realise its goal of building a one million strong community of school students interested in learning coding.





Speaking about the new development, Vivek Prakash, Co-founder and CEO at Codingal said,

“Our mission is to inspire school kids to fall in love with coding, and we are building Codingal to achieve this mission by delivering high-quality computer science education combined with world-class coding competitions. Codingal’s selection by Y Combinator is, therefore, an exciting development for us and we count upon their support in building Codingal as a global online school in the K-12 segment."

"We envision a future where Codingal is the default playground for every child interested in learning computer science by building apps, games, and websites in a fun and engaging way.”

Founded by IIT-Roorkee alumnus Vivek Prakash and IIT-Dhanbad alumnus Satyam Baranwal in September 2020, Codingal platform fosters community-building activities within school kids with engaging coding competitions and hackathons that help children learn and showcase their projects from the get-go.





The startup claims to have registered 40,000+ students and has witnessed rapid growth in student registration and revenue since its inception. It has also partnered with IIT Roorkee, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, BITS Pilani, and many more schools to run nation-wide coding competitions for school kids.





Earlier in November 2020, Codingal had raised a $560,000 in seed round led by Rebright Partners, Java Capital, and GSF Accelerator.