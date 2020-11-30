Bangalore-based online coding platform for K-12 kids - Codingal on Monday announced that it has raised $560,000 (Rs 4.2 crore) in its seed round from Rebright Partners, Java Capital, and GSF Accelerator.





According to the company statement, the startup will use the seed fund to build a one million strong coding community of school kids by introducing STEM-related courses, competitions, and hackathons in the K-12 segment.





Commenting on the fund raise, Brij Bhasin, General Partner at Rebright Partners, said,

“Coding education should evolve into a collaborative environment where community-based peer-to-peer learning provides a more holistic space to students. We are excited to back Codingal to build on this vision.”

Founded by Vivek Prakash and Satyam Baranwal in September 2020, Codingal platform fosters community-building activities within school kids with engaging coding competitions and hackathons that help children learn and showcase their projects from the get-go.

Founders of Codingal

While talking about Codingal, Vivek said, “Teaching coding to kids becomes a necessity as the technology around us keeps evolving at a rapid pace. Coding just becomes any other language that a child needs to be fluent in, to keep up with changing landscapes and better understand the world of technology all around us."

The startup said that it has already partnered with IIT Roorkee’s E-Summit to run a nation-wide hackathon. It is aiming to become the topmost online coding platforms in the nascent K-12 coding segment with 30 percent month-on-month growth.





Rajesh Sawhney, Founder and CEO of GSF Accelerator further stated, “I was fortunate to find Vivek when he was still in college at IIT Roorkee when GSF Accelerator incubated HackerEarth (one of the largest community of developers in the world). Over the years, Vivek has flowered as a leader and innovator. With Codingal, he is renewing his mission to bring the joy of coding and building products for young children. This mission is the common bond between Vivek and GSF Accelerator."





"Students thrive when learning is experiential and when it engages peer-community. Vivek and Satyam have deep expertise in building cutting-edge Computer Science curriculum and proven ability in building massive community-driven platforms. Codingal’s community engagement through gamification, quizzes, and hackathons will be crucial not only in imparting up-to-date coding skills but also in making learning fun and exciting again," added Karteek Pulapaka, Co-Founder and Partner at Java Capital.