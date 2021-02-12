I’m an alien, says Elon Musk in response to a Twitter question from CRED's Kunal Shah

CRED Founder Kunal Shah predicts Tesla Founder Elon Musk may, in fact, end up running over four $500 billion companies and had many questions to the man himself on how he does it.





These messages were sent on the micro-blogging platform Twitter, and even Harry Potter came into the conversation as Kunal referred to Musk as the 'Dark Lord', in reference to the central character of Lord Voldermort.

Elon Musk, in fact, did reply to Kunal Shah’s tweet with a simple one-liner: “I’m an alien.”

Elon Musk has multiple interests, including running his electric vehicle business Tesla, besides sending rockets to space via SpaceX. He is a strong votary of creating another human civilisation outside Earth — on Mars.





These string of initiatives had Kunal buzzing with numerous questions: How does Elon Musk do it? How does he manage context switching? Or how does he design his organisation?





In fact, Kunal did receive numerous messages on his Twitter handle on how Elon is able to manage such multiple and diverse ventures. The final answer rested with Elon Musk himself.





To Elon Musk's message, Kunal replied: “Entrophy confirmed”. Entropy is defined as the measure of a system’s thermal energy per unit temperature that is unavailable for doing useful work.





The tweets by Elon Musk can be considered as the mover and shaker of the world. In fact, his recent tweets on cryptocurrencies had had a really big effect as the value of Dogecoin — a cryptocurrency that parodies others like Bitcoin and Etherium — moved up very sharply. Similarly, he lent his weight during the whole GameStop saga, when Redditors shot up the share prices of the video game company to the distress of short-sellers of the stock markets. Elon’s disdain for short sellers is well-known.





Kunal Shah is also a very important voice in the Indian startup ecosystem as he regularly tweets on various aspects like business, building startups, human values, wealth, and many more.