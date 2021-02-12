[Funding alert] Hiver raises $4 Mn debt from Mars Growth Capital

By Sujata Sangwan|12th Feb 2021
The money will help the Gmail-based customer service solution provider double revenue by accelerating marketing and sales efforts.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

San Jose and Bengaluru-based Hiver, a Gmail-based customer service solution provider, on Friday announced it has raised $4 million in debt financing from Singapore-based debt fund Mars Growth Capital

 

Niraj Ranjan, CEO and Co-founder of Hiver, said: “Last year, we shifted our focus from the shared inbox market to the highly-competitive customer service helpdesk market, and we have seen an overwhelmingly positive response. We see a huge business opportunity with Hiver, in simplifying customer service for businesses by bringing it back to Gmail. 

 “With this funding, we will aggressively expand on our sales and marketing efforts to grow our customer base and double revenues in 2021 and 2022.”
Funding

ALSO READ

This Vijay Shekhar Sharma-backed startup makes email management and collaboration simpler

Built for Google Workspace (formerly G Suite) users, Hiver, founded in 2012, helps teams collaborate on customer service emails right from Gmail. It offers functionalities such as email assignment, tracking, automations, analytics, service-level agreements, and business hours right out of the box. 

More than 1,500 companies from over 30 countries use Hiver to manage customer communication, including Vacasa, Upwork, AppsFlyer, Flexport, Harvard University, and Kiwi.com.

Mars Growth Capital is a joint venture between Mitsubishi UFJ Financial’s core banking unit, MUFG Bank, and Liquidity Capital. It looks to provide debt facilities to fast-growing startups in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, especially for ecommerce and software-as-a-service (SaaS) verticals. 

 “Mars Growth Capital has a unique AI (artificial intelligence) platform that supports growth debt for APAC ecommerce and SaaS startups,” said investment director Ryutaro Edward Hiroshima. “Hiver is a growing company that perfectly fits our AI model.”

After an initial round of angel funding to the tune of $130,000 in 2012 from Citrix Startup Accelerator and Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Hiver raised a $4-million Series A round in 2018 from venture capital firms Kalaari Capital and Kae Capital.

Edited by Lena Saha

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

I’m an alien, says Elon Musk in response to a Twitter question from CRED's Kunal Shah

HealthifyMe registers revenue run rate of $25M for January 2021

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

This Pune-based startup aims to empower farmers with green energy solutions

Daily Capsule
Welcome to The CapTable: Deconstructing India’s new economy
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

I’m an alien, says Elon Musk in response to a Twitter question from CRED's Kunal Shah

This Pune-based startup aims to empower farmers with green energy solutions

EV startup Ather Energy unveils 123K sq ft Hosur factory, aims to invest Rs 630 Cr over 5 years

Twitter blocks 97 pc of accounts, posts flagged by IT Ministry

[Startup Bharat] How this Jharkhand-based IIM graduate is helping grassroot level political leaders with his digital media platform

[Funding alert] Content commerce app Hypd Store raises pre-seed investment from ScoopWhoop