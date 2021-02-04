[Funding alert] Online physiotherapy startup YourPhysio raises $350K from Better Capital and Titan Capital

Nagpur-based online physiotherapy and pain relief startup YourPhysio has raised a $350,000 pre-seed round of funding led by Better Capital.





The round also saw participation from Snapdeal founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal’s Titan Capital and BITS Pilani angel investors Sarath Sura, Venu Palaparthi, and VP Rajesh.





Started in March 2020 by BITS Pilani alum Ashutosh Mundhada and Dr Sheetal Mundhada, the digital physiotherapy startup claims that it saw instant uptake of its online physiotherapy service as it spread to 100+ cities in a matter of months.

“Back and joint pain is a large and growing problem around the world. With YourPhysio, we are solving for access to high quality physiotherapy care. Our online service is as effective as offline care as it is based on first principles. It is also easy to adhere - with zero travel and wait time, patients can conveniently fit online treatment in their daily schedule,” said Ashutosh Mundhada, Co-founder and CEO, YourPhysio.

YourPhysio Founders Dr Sheetal Mundhada and Ashutosh Mundhada





In a media release, the startup said that it plans to use this round of funding to bolster its engineering and customer experience teams with stellar talent as it brings an on-demand live one-on-one treatment delivered by certified physiotherapists via video.





YourPhysio is creating an opportunity for physiotherapists who can enroll with YourPhysio and offer online physical therapy sessions and create a consistent revenue stream for themselves, the release added. The startup plans to onboard 1000s of physiotherapists over the next 12-18 months.

“Everyone who uses Volini or Pain Killers is a customer for us. These are temporary solutions for 200+ back and joint pain conditions which affect millions of people. Our goal is to make getting rid of pain as simple as streaming a netflix movie. We are excited to partner with YourPhysio at the founding stage to build a service that will positively impact millions of people around the world,” added Vaibhav Domkundwar of Better Capital.

Better Capital is an early-stage venture firm with category-defining investments in companies like Open, Khatabook, Airmeet, Teachmint, and others.

Globally, there has been a deep interest and conviction in digital physical therapy with players like Hinge Health racing to $3 billion+ valuation based on recent funding led by Tiger Global and Coatue. YourPhysio said it will first focus on the India market and then expand across global markets.