[Funding alert] OnePlus' Carl Pei’s consumer tech startup Nothing raises $15M led by GV

Nothing, a London-based consumer technology company, on Tuesday announced that it has raised $15 million in a Series A round led by GV (formerly Google Ventures).





With the new funding, the company plans to expand its team and operations, further invest in R&D, as well as launch its community and first products in the coming months.

“We are grateful to have a venture capital firm of this caliber help in building Nothing together with us,” said Carl Pei, CEO and Co-founder of Nothing. “We plan to aggressively grow the company, in particular our R&D and design capabilities, to realise our mission of removing barriers between people and technology.”

"Carl Pei is a seasoned entrepreneur with marketing, hardware, and distribution experience that is key to bringing new devices to market," added Tom Hulme, General Partner at GV. "His vision for smart devices is compelling, and we have high confidence that with Carl's global mindset, the Nothing team will have a meaningful impact on the market for consumer technology.”

The new round takes the total amount of financing Nothing has raised to over $22 million.





Last month, the company received $7 million in seed funding from notable tech leaders and investors such as Casey Neistat (YouTube personality and Co-founder of Beme), Kevin Lin (Co-founder of Twitch), Steve Huffman (Co-founder and CEO of Reddit) and Kunal Shah (Founder of CRED).

Nothing also plans to open up for its community and the general public to invest as part of its Series A round. More details will be announced in the coming weeks, the company said.





OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, who resigned from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer last October, launched his new venture in January 2021. Nothing's mission is to remove the barriers between people and technology to create a seamless digital future.





It wants to inspire people to believe in the positive potential of technology again. The company claims that it will begin bringing back artistry, passion and trust to the field of consumer technology.